Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs, Match 30: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 13th, Wednesday, at 1:30 PM IST, the 30th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy features Subansiri Champs against Dihing Patkai Riders.

Subansiri Champs faced a humiliating defeat against Manas Tigers, losing by nine wickets. Batting first, they were dismissed for just 99 runs. In reply, Manas Tigers comfortably chased the low total with more than seven overs to spare, leaving the Champs eager to move on from this disappointing performance.

Dihing Patki Riders delivered a convincing victory, defeating Brahmaputra Boys by 60 runs. After being put to bat first, the Patki Riders managed 129 runs. But, their bowlers played a pivotal role in the win by dismantling the entire Brahmaputra line-up for just 69 runs in 15 overs. This comprehensive performance earned the Patki Riders a well-deserved two points.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Match Details

Match: Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs, Match 30

Date & Time: September 13th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Weather Forecast

Expect scattered thunderstorms with temperatures around 93°F (34°C) today. Precipitation is likely at 50%, accompanied by high humidity at 75%, and winds blowing at 8 mph.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XIs

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Amit Sinha, Bishal Saha, Denish Das(c), Pradyuman Saikia, Dhruv Borah, Jitumoni Kalita, Anurag Talukdar(wk), Dharani Rabha, Krishna Das, Kunal Sharma, Mayukh Hazarika, Roshan Alam.

Subansiri Champs Team News

No major injury concerns

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Danish Ahmed, Nibir Deka, Subham Mandal, Vishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi, Kankan Kalita, Senglong Rongpi, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(c)(wk), Wasiqur Rahman, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Mriganka Upadhaya, Pushparaj Sharma.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Match Prediction

Dihing Patkai Riders are the clear favorites in the upcoming game given the fact that they are second on the points table. Also, they are coming off a fresh victory which will boost their confidence in the league’s last group stage game.

Prediction: Dihing Patkai Riders is to win the game.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode