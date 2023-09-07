Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Kaziranga Heroes vs Brahmaputra Boys, Match 19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On Friday, September 8, the 19th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy gets underway between Brahmaputra Boys and Kaziranga Heroes Riders at 9.30 am IST.

Kaziranga Heroes secured a hard-fought victory, defeating Subansiri Champs by 15 runs in their last match. Despite posting a lowly 128 runs while batting first, the Heroes' bowlers shone brightly. Bhargav Dutta and Abir Chakraborty claimed two wickets each with impressive economies of less than five.

Akash Sengupta, although expensive, also chipped in with two crucial wickets. This collective effort from their bowling unit played a vital role in clinching the win for the Heroes.

Meanwhile, Brahmaputra Boys displayed their dominance by defeating Manas Tigers by a comfortable six-wicket margin. Their bowlers were the stars of the show, restricting the Tigers to a mere 110 runs.

Then, showcasing resilience, the Brahmaputra batters successfully chased down the target with one over to spare. Erik Roy emerged as the hero, as his unbeaten half-century secured a well-deserved victory for his team.

Kaziranga Heroes Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Match Details

Match: Kaziranga Heroes Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys, Match 19

Date & Time: September 8, 2023, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Kaziranga Heroes Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Kaziranga Heroes Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Weather Forecast

Expect thundershowers with temperatures around 89°F (32°C) for Friday. Precipitation is high at 80%, humidity levels are at 82%, and winds are around 7 mph. It's advisable to be prepared for wet and stormy weather conditions.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XIs

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Bhargav Lahkar, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rameez Rabbani, Sunzow Brahma, Akash Sengupta, Nasir Ullah, Roshan Topno(wk), Abir Chakraborty, Arup Das(c), Bhargav Dutta, Rohit Sen, Deepak Gohain.

Brahmaputra Boys Team News

No major injury concerns

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Ishan Ahmed, Sourav Saha, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Pervez Musharaf(c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Ayush Agarwala(wk), Erik Roy, Akash Chetri, Deepjyoti Saikia, Karan Mahajan, Rahul Singh.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Brahmaputra Boys Match Prediction

Brahmaputra Boys have truly dominated this year's league, leading with 10 points from winning five out of six games played. They're undoubtedly the favorites in the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Kaziranga Heroes sit in third place with six points. To secure a victory, the Heroes must step up their game and aim for a stronger performance.

Prediction: Brahmaputra Boys is to win the 19th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Kaziranga Heroes Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode