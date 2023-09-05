Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 15: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details  

Kaziranga Heroes lost by 26 runs to Brahmaputra Boys in their recent match. Choosing to bat first, Heroes' bowlers performed admirably, restricting Brahmaputra Boys to a mere 115 runs.

Deepak Johri, Abhira Chakraborty, and Deepak Gohain played a pivotal role in this achievement, each claiming two wickets economically. However, the Heroes' batting unit disappointed, posting just 89 runs before losing all wickets with an over to spare.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Details

Match: Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 15

Date & Time: September 6th, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders Pitch Report

The spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase On September 6th, Wednesday, at 9:30 AM IST, the 15th Assam T20 Challengers Trophy match features Dihing Patkai Riders against Kaziranga Heroes.

Dihing Patki Riders suffered a crushing defeat in their recent match against Bhilwara Bulls by four wickets. Batting first, the entire Patki Riders’ line-up collapsed, managing only 97 runs. Defending such a total was never easy, as the Bulls achieved the target within 16 overs, securing a comfortable victory.

down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders Weather Forecast

Wednesday's weather forecast predicts scattered thunderstorms with a high temperature of 98°F (37°C). There's a 40% chance of precipitation, and the humidity is expected to be around 70%. Winds are forecasted to be at 7 mph.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XIs

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Bhargav Lahkar, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rameez Rabbani, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta(c), Abir Chakraborty, Arup Das, Bhargav Dutta, Deepak Gohain, Dibakar Johri, Roshan Topno(wk).

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Amit Sinha, Bishal Saha, Denish Das(c), Pradyuman Saikia, Amit Yadav, Dhruv Borah, Jitumoni Kalita, Anurag Talukdar(wk), Anand Sharma, Krishna Das, Kunal Sharma, Roshan Alam.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Prediction

Despite a disappointing defeat, Dihing Patkai Riders are a far superior team to Kaziranga Heroes in this tournament. Therefore, they are the clear favorites in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Dihing Patkai Riders is to win the 15th Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023 match.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode