Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers, Match 26: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 11th, Monday, at 1:30 PM IST, the 26th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy features Manas Tigers against Kaziranga Heroes Riders.

Kaziranga Heroes secured a convincing 12-run victory over Dihing Patkai Riders in their recent match. Heroes posted 140/8 while batting first. Their bowlers, led by Abir Chakraborty with two wickets, restricted Patkai Riders to 128 during the chase, sealing the win.

Manas Tigers secured a convincing 6-wicket victory over Dihing Patkai Riders in their last game. Restricting Riders to 132 runs in the first innings, the Tigers then built their innings on a solid opening partnership of 118 runs. This itself set the foundation for a successful chase!

Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers Match Details:

Match: Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers, Match 26

Date & Time: September 11th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers Pitch Report:

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers Weather Forecast:

Expect thundershowers with temperatures around 32°C today. The precipitation likelihood is high at 70%, and the humidity is at 81%, making it a potentially rainy and humid day with some thunderstorms.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers Probable Playing XIs:

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Bhargav Lahkar, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rishav Das(c), Saahil Jain, Sunzow Brahma, Akash Sengupta, Roshan Topno, Abir Chakraborty, Rohit Sen(wk), Bhargav Dutta, Deepak Gohain.

Manas Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI

Joy Barua, Pallav Kumar Das, Rohan Hazarika, Swarupam Purkayastha, Reshab Dipak, Saurav Dey, Kunal Saikia(c)(wk), Darshan Rajbongshi, Raj Agarwal, Rohit Singh, Sunil Lachit.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers Match Prediction:

Kaziranga heroes are placed at fourth with eight points to their name whereas Manas Tigers are at the bottom of the table having only five points to their name. Thus, this clearly shows that the Heroes are in better shape and form and will be the obvious favorites in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Kaziranga Heroes Riders is to win the game.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode