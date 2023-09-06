Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs, Match 17: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Thursday (September 7)'s weather forecast has scattered thunderstorms as the 17th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy gets underway between Subansiri Champs and Kaziranga Heroes at 9.30 am IST.

In their last game, the Kaziranga Heroes suffered a tough loss against Dihing Patki Riders by eight wickets. Kaziranga’s batting performance was a letdown as they posted a mere 124 runs.

Despite the low total, Bhargav Lahkar's brilliant spell, conceding just 2.5 runs per over, kept the Riders in check, even if wickets were hard to come by. However, the Patki Riders' batters managed to chase down the target with two overs to spare, securing a convincing victory.

In their recent match, the Subansiri Champs delivered a stellar performance, clinching a convincing four-wicket victory over Manas Tigers. The Champs' bowlers were on fire, limiting the Tigers to a meager 100 runs.

Senglong Rongpi led the attack with three crucial wickets, well-supported by Pushparaj Sharma. Danish Ahmed and Rituraj Biswas claimed two wickets each. The Champs' chase was smooth sailing, with batter Vishal Roy's unbeaten 54-run knock anchoring the victory within 16 overs. It was a well-rounded team effort securing a remarkable win for the Subansiri Champs.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Match Details

Match: Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs, Match 17

Date & Time: September 7, 2023, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by putting up a good score on the board.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Weather Forecast

Temperatures of 94°F (34°C) are expected on matchday. There is a 50% chance of precipitation, and humidity is expected to reach 76%. Winds will be at a moderate 7 mph.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XIs

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Bhargav Lahkar, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rameez Rabbani, Sunzow Brahma, Akash Sengupta(c), Roshan Topno(wk), Abir Chakraborty, Arup Das, Deepak Gohain, Dibakar Johri.

Subansiri Champs Team News

No major injury concerns

Subansiri Champs Riders Probable Playing XI

Danish Ahmed, Nibir Deka, Saurav Dihigya, Subham Mandal, Vishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi, Rituraj Biswas, Senglong Rongpi, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(c), Wasiqur Rahman(wk), Mriganka Upadhaya, Pushparaj Sharma.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Match Prediction

There's just one win separating these two teams. Subansiri Champs have secured three victories out of five matches, amassing six points. In contrast, Kaziranga Heroes have claimed two wins in five games, tallying four points.

Given their additional win, Subansiri Champs are seen as the favorites in the upcoming clash. However, it's essential not to underestimate the Kaziranga Heroes, as they have the potential to surprise.

Prediction: Subansiri Champs to win the 17th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode