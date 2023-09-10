Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 23: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 10th, Sunday, at 9:30 AM IST, the 23rd match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy features Barak Bravehearts against Subansiri Champs.

In their last match, Brahmaputra Boys secured a hard-fought victory over Subansiri Champs by three wickets. Batting first, Subansiri Champs scored 142 runs, with Wasiqur Rahman contributing 53 runs off 49 balls. However, The total wasn't enough for their bowlers to defend as Brahmaputra Boys chased it down, winning with four balls to spare.

The Barak Bravehearts' most recent game left them disappointed because it was called off due to heavy rain that prevented any play. This regrettable conclusion prevented them from gaining two crucial points. They will aim to bounce back and improve their tournament standings after losing valuable points.

Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts Match Details:

Match: Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 23

Date & Time: September 10th, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts Pitch Report:

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts Weather Forecast:

Expect scattered thundershowers with temperatures around 91°F (33°C) and a 60% chance of precipitation. Humidity is expected to be around 79%, with winds blowing at 7 mph. Make sure to be prepared for possible rain and thunderstorms if you're planning any outdoor activities.

Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XIs:

Subansiri Champs Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Danish Ahmed, Nibir Deka, Saurav Dihigya, Subham Mandal, Vishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi, Kankan Kalita, Senglong Rongpi, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(c)(wk), Wasiqur Rahman, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Pushparaj Sharma.

Barak Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Junaid Rehan, Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Amlanjyoti Das(c), Manab Barman, Nipan Deka, Ridip Mohan, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu(wk), Abhilash Gogoi, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritish Roy.

Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts Match Prediction:

Both Subansiri Champs and Barak Bravehearts are struggling in this year’s tournament as they are ranked fourth and fifth on the points table. There is a difference of only one win between the two teams.

Owing to that we may put the bet on the Champs as the favourites for the upcoming game. But equal fightback from Bravehearts is also expected.

Prediction: Subansiri Champs is to win the game.

Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts Riders Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode