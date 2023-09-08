Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys, Match 21: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 9th, Saturday, at 9:30 AM IST, the 21st match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy features Brahmaputra Boys against Subansiri Champs Riders.

Brahmaputra Boys secured a close seven-run victory over Kaziranga Heroes, with the target adjusted due to rain via the Duckworth Lewis method. The Brahmaputra Boys' bowlers dominated, limiting Kaziranga Heroes to just 92 runs.

Captain Pervez Musharaf was exceptional, taking three wickets with an economy of 1.8. Chasing 89 runs, the Brahmaputra Boys' batters comfortably achieved the target, sealing the win.

Subansiri Champs faced a tough loss against Kaziranga Heroes in their recent encounter, falling short by 15 runs. Despite a lowly target of 128 runs, Champs' batters struggled to build partnerships and chase down the total.

Bhargav Dutta and Abir Chakraborty's two wickets each added pressure, as the Heroes' bowlers truly excelled. The Champs will look to bounce back in their next match and focus on their batting performance to secure crucial points in the tournament.

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys Match Details

Match: Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys, Match 21

Date & Time: September 9th, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys Weather Forecast

Expect scattered thunderstorms today with a high of 91°F (33°C). There's a 50% chance of precipitation, and humidity will be relatively high at 80%. Winds are forecasted to blow at 8 mph. Please be prepared for potential rain and thunderstorms to interrupt the game midway.

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XIs

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Sumit Ghadigaonkar(c), Saurav Dihigya, Danish Ahmed, Vishal Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Abdul Khureshi, Pushparaj Sharma, Senglong Rongpi, Nibir Deka, Wasiqur Rahman(wk), Subham Mandal

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Ishan Ahmed, Jitu Ali, Sourav Saha, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Pervez Musharaf(c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Erik Roy(wk), Akash Chetri, Deepjyoti Saikia, Rahul Singh.

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys Match Prediction

Brahmaputra boys are the clear favorites in the upcoming fixture as they comfortably sit at the top with 12 points having six wins from seven matches played. On the other hand, Subansiri Champs are placed at fourth with six points to their name. They really will have to fight hard if they aim for a victory in this match.

Prediction: Brahmaputra Boys is to win the 21st match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode