Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers, Match 28: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 12th, Monday, at 1:30 PM IST, the 28th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy features Manas Tigers against Subansiri Champs.

In their last game, Subansiri destroyed the opposition for 112 runs only. Chasing a lowly target of 113 runs, Subansiri Champs comfortably secured a 7-wicket victory over the Bravehearts, finishing the game with more than four overs to spare.

In a match of brilliant bowling performance, Manas Tiger dismantled Kaziranga Heroes, limiting them to a meager 106 runs. The Tigers' bowlers were in top form. Swarupam Purkayastha's steady 44 off 34 balls, including three fours and two sixes, led the Tigers to a comfortable victory with two overs left.

Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers Match Details

Match: Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers, Match 28

Date & Time: September 12th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers Weather Forecast

Expect scattered thunderstorms with temperatures around 90°F (32°C) today. Precipitation is likely at 60%, accompanied by high humidity at 79%, and winds blowing at 7 mph.

Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers Probable Playing XIs

Subansiri Champs Team News

No major injury concerns

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Danish Ahmed, Nibir Deka, Subham Mandal, Vishal Roy, Kankan Kalita, Senglong Rongpi, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(c)(wk), Wasiqur Rahman, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Hridip Deka, Pushparaj Sharma.

Manas Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI

Joy Barua, Pallav Kumar Das, Rohan Hazarika, Swarupam Purkayastha, Reshab Dipak, Saurav Dey(c), Ankush Mazumder(wk), Darshan Rajbongshi, Raj Agarwal, Rohit Singh, Sunil Lachit.

Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers Match Prediction

Although both the teams are coming off convincing wins from their last games, Subansiri Champs is the team that is in better shape and form. They are also placed above Manas Tigers in the points table. Therefore, they can be expected to be the favorites in the upcoming game!

Prediction: Subansiri Champs is to win the game.

Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode