At 19, I thought I didn't know how to bat in one-dayers, says Manish Pandey

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 574 // 29 Aug 2018, 19:35 IST

Pandey playing for India A back in 2010

Manish Pandey has admitted that he has evolved into a much more matured one-day cricketer over the years. Speaking to the media after leading India B to the Quadrangular series title, Pandey said that, as a 19-year-old, he thought he did not know how to bat in a one-day game.

"When I was 19-20, I thought I didn't know how to bat in a one-day game. I thought it was very similar to T20s and my batting style used to be the same".

Pandey gained recognition when he smashed the first century by an Indian in the IPL, in 2009, scoring a ton for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second season at Centurion.

He had already made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2008, but it took him seven years to get his first India cap.

Pandey has, till date, played 22 ODIs for India, debuting in 2015, with his last game being under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, against Sri Lanka in December last year. He stated that the experience of playing one-day games (he has played 131 List A matches overall) has helped him assess his game better and understand what needs to be done well.

"Now, playing enough ODIs for so many years, I have slightly gotten the idea of how to bat in the middle overs, to rotate strike and take chances whenever needed".

Remaining unbeaten throughout the Quadrangular series, Pandey is hoping that the new-found consistency in his game stays and he continues playing the way he has been recently.

"All these years of playing, experience has taken over and it feels a little easier now. I want to continue the same performances."

Pandey's unbeaten 73 powered the India B side to a thumping nine-wicket win over Australia A in the finals of the Quadrangular A series.