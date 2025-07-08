"Attacking players are the ones" - When Brian Lara named Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to break his record of 400* in Tests

Former West Indian batter Brian Lara is fondly remembered for his record of being the highest scorer in a Test innings with 400* against England in 2004. Two decades later, the record still stands despite several batters coming close to surpassing it on different occasions.

Ad

However, back in 2019, Lara pointed to the legendary Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the batters who could break his record score of 400. His remarks came a month after former Australian opener David Warner scored 335* against Pakistan before the Aussies declared the innings.

When asked in an interview about the batters with the potential to break his record, Lara said then (via Times Now):

"Attacking players are the ones who are best suited to break a record. Players like Virat Kohli with the way he scores, Rohit Sharma on his day or day an a half could definitely break the record."

Ad

Trending

Despite their hunger for big runs, Rohit and Kohli never came close to beating Brian Lara's record in their illustrious Test careers. While Rohit's highest Test score was 212, Kohli's was 254*. The duo recently retired from Tests ahead of India's ongoing tour of England.

Wiaan Mulder came tantalizingly close to breaking Brian Lara's record in ongoing ZIM vs SA 2nd Test

Expand Tweet

Ad

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder came surprisingly close to breaking Brian Lara's record Test score of 400 in the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. Captaining the side, the 27-year-old reached 367* off just 334 deliveries at Lunch on Day 2.

However, with the cricketing world awaiting the historic moment, Mulder pulled a rabbit out of the hat by declaring South Africa's innings, remaining unbeaten on 367.

When asked about his decision not to go for Brian Lara's record at the end of the day's play, Mulder said (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

"We have to keep the main thing the main thing, and that is winning the Test. I felt like we were in a good position to do that, and I didn't have to bat any longer. Also, I think respecting the game is really important; letting someone like Lara keep his record. He's one of the greatest to ever have played the game, so he deserves that."

Mulder's incredible gesture meant he remained at No. 5 in the list for the highest score in a Test innings. His 367* was the highest score in Tests by a South African batter, surpassing Hashim Amla's 311* against England in 2012.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news