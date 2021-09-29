AU-W vs IN-W Prediction: Who will win Australia-India only Test?

India Women and Australia Women are set to take part in the only Test, starting Thursday, September 30 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, won the three-match ODI series 2-1, but the series turned out to be an exciting one. After the hosts won the opening game comfortably (by nine wickets), the second match at Harrup Park in Mackay went right down to the wire.

In that fixture, Jhulan Goswami failed to defend 13 runs off the final over. The third game was a memorable one for Team India as they managed to halt Australia’s 26-match winning streak in the ODI format.

However, the day-night Test is expected to be a different ball game.

Rachal Haynes, who scored in the 90s in the first ODI, missed the second and third game of the series due to an injury. She has now been ruled out of the rest of the matches against India.

Beth Mooney, who scored a century in the second ODI, is most likely to open the batting with Alyssa Healy.

It's been two long years since Australia last played a Test match. Back in July 2019, Lanning and Co. locked horns with England and the game ended in a draw.

Ellyse Perry was declared the Player of the Match after she notched a century in the very first innings of the game.

India, on the other hand, played their previous Test match back in June. Their match against England at the County Ground in Bristol was drawn, and Shafali Verma was handed the Player of the Match award for scoring 96 and 63.

It’s pertinent to note that India are yet to beat Australia in nine Tests.

Can India carry on with their winning run?

India have put forth spirited performances, both on their tour of England and Australia. In England, they saved a Test match after Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia showed great resilience on the final day of the game.

However, Australia may have the psychological advantage going into the Test since India are yet to beat them in the longer format.

The Aussie pace attack was impressive in the ODIs and India won’t find it easy in the pink-ball Test.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

