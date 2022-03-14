AU-W vs WI-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

Australia (AU-W) and West Indies (WI-W) will lock horns in the 14th match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, March 15, at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, have been an unstoppable force in the last four years. Apart from their defeat to India last year at home, the team has looked at its very best.

The Aussies are currently unbeaten in the World Cup, having won all three of their matches.

They are sitting pretty on top of the table with an incredible net run rate of 1.626. They defeated Sophie Devine’s New Zealand by 141 runs in their previous game on Sunday in Wellington.

After being put in to bat first, half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney helped Australis score 269.

Ashleigh Gardner, who returned from a ten-day isolation period after recovering from COVID-19, made a thunderous comeback. She scored an unbeaten 18-ball 48 with the help of four fours and as many sixes.

Thereafter, she picked up two important wickets of Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu. Fast bowler Darcie Brown picked up three wickets as well.

The White Ferns struggled in their run-chase and were bowled out for 128 in 30.2 overs. New Zealand are precariously placed fourth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.257.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, started their campaign on an impressive note. After beating hosts New Zealand and defending champions England, they would have been brimming with confidence.

But a heavy 155-run loss against India gave them a massive reality check.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored tons and helped India post 317 runs on the board. The duo put on a partnership of 184 runs for the fourth wicket.

West Indies made an impressive start to their run-chase as Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews put on 100 for the opening wicket.

Dottin scored 62 runs off 46 balls with ten fours and one six before getting out to Sneh Rana. Once she got out, West Indies lost wickets in heaps and were shot out for 162 in 40.3 overs.

Will West Indies Women (WI-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

New Zealand v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

West Indies have beaten Australia in only one out of 13 matches in WODIs. The only win came in the 2013 World Cup in India. Apart from that, the Aussies have dominated.

In World Cups, Australia have won five out of their six matches. Meg Lanning and Co. are the favorites to win the contest.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

