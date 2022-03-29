AU-W vs WI-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 Match?

Australia Women will take on West Indies Women in the first semi-final of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on March 30. The high-octane contest will take place at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Australian Women look unstoppable at the moment. They have played seven games so far and won them all, and are the only unbeaten side in the competition. They beat Bangladesh Women convincingly in their last league game.

Bowling first, the Australian bowlers did brilliantly to restrict the Asian side to 135 in 43 overs. Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen finished with two wickets each. Australia got off to a shaky start in the chase but a calm knock from Beth Mooney sealed the deal for them. She remained unbeaten on 66 and was well-supported by Annabel Sutherland (26) as they won the game by five wickets.

West Indies Women, meanwhile, have had a roller-coaster of a ride so far. Having won three games and lost as many, they needed a win in their last league game to seal a berth in the semi-finals. They faced South Africa Women in a rain-curtailed fixture of 20-overs per side.

Their bowlers bowled outstandingly as they reduced South Africa to 61/4 in 10.5 overs before rain arrived and washed out the entire game. Chinelle Henry picked up three wickets. Due to this, they were dependent on other results and the Proteas Women winning their final game against India Women helped them finish in the top four.

Will West Indies Women (WI-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

The Australian Women are on a mission in this World Cup. They have been sensational so far and have certainly lived up to the favorites tag. The West Indies Women need to be at their absolute best to challenge them in the first semi-final.

West Indies Women have looked good in patches but they need something special to halt the Australian side’s progress. The Australian Women have all the bases covered and look set to reach another World Cup final.

Prediction: Australia Women (AU-W) to win this clash.

