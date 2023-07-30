Team India's batting unit flopped miserably in the second ODI against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. They got bundled out cheaply for 181 after playing only 40.5 overs.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl first on a sluggish track. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested for this match while Axar Patel and Sanju Samson were included in the eleven.

Indian openers Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) provided a good start with a 90-run opening stand. After a sedate knock, Gill tried to break free and attempted a lofted shot towards long off but did not time it well. The fielder stationed there took a well-judged catch to give West Indies their first breakthrough.

Things went awry for India from there as their batting lineup collapsed like a pack of cards. Suryakumar Yadav (24) was the only one in the middle order to get a start, but he also could not convert it, wasting yet another opportunity.

They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got all-out for 181. Romario Shepherd (3/37), Gudakesh Motie (3/36), and Alzarri Joseph (2/35) were the picks of West Indies bowlers.

Fans were extremely disappointed with the poor batting performances of the Indian team in this contest. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on Instagram and Twitter. Here are some of the best memes:

"I ran in hard and hit the wicket hard and that did the trick"- West Indies pacer Romario Shepherd

Speaking at mid-innings break, fast bowler Romario Shepherd reflected on his 3-wicket spell, saying:

"Basically I ran in hard and hit the wicket hard and that did the trick. When I came in here, I got the wicket and we pushed a bit hard, eventually we put more pressure and the wickets started to tumble.

Shepherd continued:

"The role is simple, I need to come into bowl in the middle overs and deliver, I'm happy. Less grass but It's a bit slow, and some uneven bounce as well. We got what it takes, it's challenging but I'm confident about my batters to go out there and chase it down."