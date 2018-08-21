Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Australia-Pakistan Test series to take place in October, despite changes in PCB administration

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
561   //    21 Aug 2018, 16:35 IST

Australia v Pakistan - 5th ODI
From when the two sides last fought it out in a bilateral series

What's the story

Former cricketing all-rounder Imran Khan is Pakistan's latest Prime Minister since August 18, 2018 and a team of officials under him are planning a massive upheaval in Pakistan cricket. However, the Australian Cricket Board, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that none of such changes will affect a slated two-match Test series against the Asian nation in October.

In case you didn't know

Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) party, got the chance to be at the helm of his country's governance after the PTI won a majority of seats in the general elections held on July 25th, 2018.

Khan had made it clear that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) required a state of cleansing as it was speculated that he had already made up to remove Najam Sethi from its chairperson role and install Ehsan Mani, former ICC President, in the position instead. Now that it has actually happened, cricket in Pakistan must be ready to undergo more strategic changes under the new PM.

The details

Cricket Australia is always known for planning well ahead when it comes to foreign tours for Australia and the same had been done with regard to the Pakistan series as well. The games will be played in the UAE, which is Pakistan's "home" venue ever since the country has been barred from hosting international cricket due to terrorist interventions.

Australia is keen that the Test series will go ahead because they have a lot of bad light to be removed from under their cast, the last Test series played by them being against South Africa in early 2018 - the same series where Smith, Warner, and Bancroft shocked the world with their ball-tampering antics, each of them being suspended as a result.

Darren Lehmann since resigned from the coaching position as well, and the new man, Justin Langer, will have several things to prove about himself and his Australian side as they go ahead into the series. He has already brought in replacements for the disgraced trio, but it is yet to be known if they will be effective or not.

Because of all these reasons, CA wants the Test series to happen, and it looks like they will have their way. The Pakistan series will hence be an effective way for Australia to bounce back.

What's next

Tickets are not yet available either but CA is confident the matches will go ahead as planned with announcements expected in the immediate future.

As of now, several members of the Australian side such as Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, and Peter Handscomb are in India, participating in the A-level quadrangular series as part of the Australia-A side. Efficient performances in the series are sure to result in selection into the side for the Pakistan series and all of the players are involved in pleasing the selectors to the maximum.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has the Asia Cup coming up, which will be hosted in UAE as well. They may hence come into the Australia series with ample match experience.

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
