AUS vs ENG prediction: Who will win the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test?

Australia and England are set to lock horns in the fourth game of their five-match Ashes Test series, on Wednesday, January 5, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England, led by Joe Root, haven’t had much going in their favour. Having lost the first three games, they have already conceded an unassailable 3-0 lead. The Three Lions have lost 12 of their last 13 Tests on Australian soil.

Root has already coped a load of criticism after amassing the most defeats as England captain in Test cricket, surpassing Alastair Cook’s tally. Of late, speculation of Ben Stokes replacing him as Test captain has also been doing the rounds. Stokes, though, has brushed off the reports.

The visitors will be heading to Sydney after losing the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by an innings and 14 runs. The visitors lost 20 wickets for a mere 253 runs. It took Australia a tad over two days to win the game and with it the Test series.

Barring Root, who scored 78 runs, including a half-century in the first innings, none of the English batters put up a fight. The visitors made as many as four changes to their playing eleven, but to no avail. England’s top order has continued to look out of sorts.

Australia, meanwhile, led by Pat Cummins, have looked unstoppable, and it won’t be a surprise if they win the series 5-0. After hammering Root and Co. in Brisbane and Adelaide, the home team wrapped up proceedings in double quick time at the MCG.

Travis Head, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne have scored the bulk of the runs for the hosts. Captain Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon have picked up a combined tally of 36 wickets.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Today, he won the award named in Mullagh's honour, on Test debut against England 🖤💛❤️ In 2018, Scott Boland travelled to the UK to retrace the footsteps of Johnny Mullagh and the 1868 Aboriginal XI.Today, he won the award named in Mullagh's honour, on Test debut against England 🖤💛❤️ #Ashes In 2018, Scott Boland travelled to the UK to retrace the footsteps of Johnny Mullagh and the 1868 Aboriginal XI.Today, he won the award named in Mullagh's honour, on Test debut against England 🖤💛❤️ #Ashes https://t.co/1hxwCl3vmI

Scott Boland also made a memorable debut in Melbourne, taking a six-wicket haul.

Can England beat Australia in the fourth Test in Sydney?

Australia vs England - 3rd Test: Day 2

On current form, Australia are the favourites to win the next Test quite comprehensively.

From the very first day of the Ashes, they have got England by the scruff of their necks, and have not allowed them a foothold in the series. The Three Lions will need to pull a rabbit out of their hat to end their losing streak.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction – Australia to win the Test in Sydney.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will England beat Australia at the SCG? Yes No 3 votes so far