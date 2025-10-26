AUS vs IND 2025: Top 5 Indian batters with most ODI hundreds against Australia ft. Rohit Sharma

Team India opener Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant hundred in the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. The Hitman thus notched up his 33rd one-day hundred and his landmark 50th ton in international cricket.

Asked to bowl first after winning the toss in Sydney, the Men in Blue did well to restrict the Aussies to 236 as Harshit Rana claimed four wickets. Rohit and Virat Kohli then turned back the clock, featuring in an unbroken 168-run partnership as India cruised home by nine wickets. Rohit returned unbeaten on 121 off 125 balls, while Kohli scored 74 off 81 deliveries.

Rohit's century on Saturday in Sydney was his ninth against Australia in one-day cricket. In this feature, we take a look at five Indian batters who have notched up the most number of tons against the Aussies in ODIs.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan struck four hundreds in 30 ODIs against Australia. In 29 innings, he southpaw scored 1,265 runs at an average of 45.17 and a strike rate of 97.68.

Dhawan's best against Australia in ODIs was 143, which came off 115 balls in Mohali in March 2019 and featured 18 fours and three sixes. He also struck 100 off 102 balls in Nagpur (October 2013), 126 off 113 balls in Canberra (January 2016) and 117 off 109 balls at The Oval in the 2019 World Cup.

#4 VVS Laxman

Former India batter VVS Laxman also notched up four ODI hundreds against Australia, but he scored his runs at a slightly better average. In 21 ODIs (19 innings), Laxman scored 739 runs against Australia at an average of 46.18 and a strike rate of 77.05.

Laxman's best one-day score against Australia was 106*, which came off 130 balls in Sydney in January 2004. The former India batter, who loved playing against the Aussies, also struck 101 off 107 in Margao (April 2001), 102 off 134 in Gwalior (October 2003) and 103* off 113 in Brisbane (January 2004).

#3 Virat Kohli

Kohli is another Indian batter who loves taking on the Aussie bowlers. In 53 ODIs (51 innings), he smashed eight hundreds and 16 fifties. Kohli has scored 2,525 runs against Australia in ODIs, averaging 53.72 at a strike rate of 93.20.

The former India captain's best one-day score against Australia is 123, which came off 95 balls in Ranchi in March 2019. The innings featured 16 fours and a six. He also slammed an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls in Jaipur in October 2013, a knock which included eight fours and seven sixes.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar notched up nine ODI tons against the Aussies. In 71 one-day matches (70 innings), he scored 3,077 runs at an average of 44.59 and a strike rate of 84.71. Apart from nine centuries, the Master Blaster also slammed 15 half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 49 2,609 59.29 95.11 209 9 10 Sachin Tendulkar 71 3,077 44.59 84.71 175 9 15 Virat Kohli 53 2,525 53.72 93.20 123 8 16 VVS Laxman 21 739 46.18 77.05 106* 4 2 Shikhar Dhawan 30 1,265 45.17 97.68 143 4 7

(Top 5 India batters with most ODI hundreds against Australia)

Tendulkar's best ODI score against Australia was 175, which came off 141 balls in Hyderabad in November 2009. The valiant knock that featured 19 fours and four sixes came in a losing cause. The batting legend also played iconic knocks of 143 and 134 in Sharjah in April 1998. He also scored a brilliant 141 in Dhaka in the 1998 Champions Trophy.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Rohit matched Tendulkar with his ninth ODI ton against the Aussies in Sydney on Saturday. In 49 one-day matches against Australia, the Hitman has notched up 2,609 runs at a splendid average of 59.29 and a strike rate of 95.11. Apart from nine centuries, he has also hit 10 fifties.

Rohit's best ODI score against Australia is 209, which came off 158 balls in Bengaluru in November 2013 and featured 12 fours and 16 sixes. He also slammed an unbeaten 171 off 163 balls at the WACA in Perth in January 2016, a sublime knock that included 13 fours and seven sixes.

