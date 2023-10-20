AUS vs PAK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match

Australia will take on Pakistan in match number 18 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. This will be a day-night encounter which will begin at 2:00 PM IST. After two losses, Australia opened their account with a win against Sri Lanka. Pakistan began with two wins but went down to India in their last match.

The Aussies were on the back foot against Sri Lanka in their last match in Lucknow as the opposition openers added 125. However, leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned to form with 4/47 as the Lankans were bundled out for 209 in 43.3 overs. Australia chased down the target in 35.2 overs as Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis struck fifties.

Pakistan had a disappointing game against India in Ahmedabad. Batting first, they were reasonably placed at 155/2 at one point. However, they crumbled to 191 all out, losing eight wickets for 36 runs. India eased to the target in 30.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 107 times in the one-day format with the former having a 69-34 lead in the head-to-head battle. There has been one tied encounter between them while three matches have produced no result.

Expand Tweet

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 107

Matches won by Australia: 69

Matches won by Pakistan: 34

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 3

AUS vs PAK head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two sides have met 10 times in the ODI World Cup with Australia winning six matches and Pakistan four. The Aussies have won the last two meetings in the ICC event, beating Pakistan by six wickets in the 2015 quarter-final in Adelaide and by 41 runs in the 2019 league clash in Taunton.

Last 5 Australia vs Pakistan ODI matches

Australia and Pakistan last met in the one-day format in the three-match ODI series in Pakistan in March-April 2022. The hosts won the series 2-1.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Australia and Pakistan:

PAK (214/1) beat AUS (210) by 9 wickets, Apr 2, 2022

PAK (349/4) beat AUS (348/8) by 6 wickets, Mar 31, 2022

AUS (313/7) beat PAK (225) by 88 runs, Mar 29, 2022

AUS (307) beat PAK (266) by 41 runs, Jun 12, 2019

AUS (327/7) beat PAK (307/7) by 20 runs, Mar 31, 2019