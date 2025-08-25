AUS vs SA 2025: Top 5 biggest wins by runs in ODIs among full member nations

Australia hammered South Africa by a whopping 276 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay in the third ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, August 24. Courtesy of the thumping win, the Aussies avoided a 3-0 whitewash in the series. The Proteas had won the first two ODIs by 98 runs and 84 runs respectively.

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia posted a mammoth 431-2 on the board in their 50 overs. Openers Travis Head (142 off 103) and Mitchell Marsh (100 off 106) added 250 runs for the first wicket. The carnage continued as Cameron Green slammed 118* off 55 balls, while Alex Carey hit 50* off 37.

Chasing a massive target of 432, the Proteas folded up for 155 in 24.5 overs. Australia's 276-run triumph is fourth on the list of biggest wins by margin of runs in ODIs among full member nations. We take a look at the top five list of the same.

#5 (275 runs) - Australia vs Afghanistan, March 2015

Australia thumped Afghanistan by 275 runs at the WACA in Perth in match number 26 of the 2015 ODI World Cup. Electing to field first after winning the toss, Afghanistan conceded 417 runs, while claiming only six wickets in their 50 overs.

Aussie opener David Warner top-scored with 178 off 133 balls. Steve Smith hit 95 off 98 balls, while Glenn Maxwell clobbered 88 off 39 deliveries. In the chase, Afghanistan were knocked over for 142 in 37.3 overs. Mitchell Johnson starred for Australia with 4-22, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood claimed two each.

#4 (276 runs) - Australia vs South Africa, August 2025

Australia's 276-run triumph against South Africa in Mackay on Sunday is fourth on the list of biggest ODI wins by margin of runs among full member nations. It is also the second-biggest margin of victory for Australia in one-dayers, only behind the 309-run win they registered against Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup.

While Head, Marsh and Green starred with the bat for Australia in Mackay on Sunday, left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly created history with the ball. He claimed 5-22 in six overs to become the youngest Australian (22y 2d) to claim an ODI five-fer. The previous record was held by Craig McDermott (22y 204 d).

#3 (290 runs) - New Zealand vs Ireland, July 2008

New Zealand hammered Ireland by 290 runs in Aberdeen in the first match of the Associates tri-series in July 2008. The Kiwis were sent into bat in this contest and ended up posting 402-2 in 50 overs.

New Zealand opener Brendon McCullum (166 off 135) and James Marshall (161 off 141) added 274 in 42.2 overs, while Ross Taylor slammed an unbeaten 59 in 24 balls. In the chase, Ireland folded up for 112 in 28.4 overs. Tim Southee and Michael Mason starred with the ball for New Zealand, claiming three scalps each.

#2 (302 runs) - India vs Sri Lanka, November 2023

Team India thumped Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the match number 33 of the 2023 World Cup. In a disappointingly one-sided encounter, the Men in Blue put up 357-8 on the board after being asked to bat first and then knocked over the Lankans for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs.

Team Margin of win Opposition Venue Date India 317 runs Sri Lanka Thiruvananthapuram Jan 15, 2023 India 302 runs Sri Lanka Wankhede Nov 2, 2023 New Zealand 290 runs Ireland Aberdeen July 1, 2008 Australia 276 runs South Africa Mackay Aug 24, 2025 Australia 275 runs Afghanistan WACA. Perth Mar 4, 2015

(List of five biggest wins by runs in ODIs among full member nations)

Shubman Gill top-scored for India with the bat, hitting a run-a-ball 92. Virat Kohli compiled an impressive 88 off 94 balls, while Shreyas Iyer clobbered 82 in just 56 deliveries, slamming six sixes. With the ball, Mohammad Shami was near-unplayable as he claimed 5-18 in five overs, while fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up 3-16 in seven overs.

#1 (317 runs) - India vs Sri Lanka, January 2023

Team India's 317-run win over Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023 is the biggest margin of victory by runs in ODIs among full member nations. Electing to bat first after winning the toss in the third ODI of the three-match series, India put up 390-5 in 50 overs and then bundled out Sri Lanka for 73 in 22 overs.

Kohli (166* off 110 balls) and Gill (116 off 96) added 131 runs for the second wicket. This was after Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) had featured in a 95-run stand for the opening wicket. Shreyas also chipped in with 38 off 32. In the chase, Sri Lanka never got going as Siraj starred with 4-32, while Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also helped themselves to two wickets each.

