AUS vs SL Lanka prediction: Who will win the 3rd T20I?

Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns in the third game of their five-match T20I series on Tuesday, February 15. The Manuka Oval in Canberra will host the match.

The hosts, led by Aaron Finch, have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They started the series with a thumping 20-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, but had to fight hard for their second win at the same venue on Sunday.

After being put in to bat first, the home team put up a decent score of 164-6. Josh Inglis, who batted at No.3, top-scored with a 32-ball 48, laced with five fours. Aaron Finch scored 25 before Wanindu Hasaranga accounted for his wicket.

Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade played short handy cameos to take Australia past the 160-run mark. Dushmantha Chameera and Hasaranga picked up two wickets apiece for the visitors.

The Lankans had their setbacks in their run chase, as Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka perished quickly. However, Pathum Nissanka scored a well-made half-century to keep the Lankans in contention.

Nissanka scored 73 off 53 with seven fours and two sixes before getting out to Stoinis. Dinesh Chandimal looked good during his 19-run knock before Adam Zampa rattled his woodwork. Dasun Shanaka made a handy 19-ball-34 under pressure.

With 19 to win off the last over, Nissanka perished, but Maheesh Theekshana and Chameera hit a boundary each to take the game into the Super Over. Josh Hazlewood was at his very best, though, giving away only five runs. He was on the mark, giving nothing away to the batters. Nissanka and Shanaka threw their bats around, but without much success.

With six runs needed, Maxwell picked up a single off the first ball. After that, Stoinis smashed Hasaranga for back-to-back fours to seal the game.

Australia vs Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 1

Sri Lanka have now lost seven consecutive T20Is against the Aussies. Although they fought hard in their last meeting, the Lankans ended up on the losing side. Australia are the favourites for the game, albeit not by a huge margin.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

