AUS vs WI 1st Test: [WATCH] Marnus Labuschagne bowls a bouncer to Tagenarine Chanderpaul after switching to seam bowling

Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Saturday (December 3) was seen bowling a bouncer to West Indies rookie player Tagenarine Chanderpaul during the fourth day of the first test in Perth.

In the second session of Day 4, the hosts set a mammoth target of 498 for Kraigg Brathwaite and his men to chase in the fourth innings.

Openers Brathwaite and Chanderpaul made the Australians huff and puff for a breakthrough as the two combined for a dogged resistance in their 116-run spell.

A lethal pace attack comprising Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green wasn't able to find the answers in the quest to separate the visitors' opening pair. Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins was missing from action as the 29-year-old sustained quadricep soreness, with his condition being monitored back in the dressing room.

In order to take wickets, vice-captain Steve Smith employed veteran spinner Nathan Lyon and part-time leg-spinner Labuschagne from both ends.

To everyone's surprise, Labuschagne switched his bowling style to the right-arm seam with two slips positioned for him.

Labuschagne bowled five consecutive balls to Chanderpaul in the 26th over before surprising the southpaw with a nasty bouncer to start his second over in the West Indies innings. Chanderpaul ducked under the bouncer before wearing a giddy smile to comprehend the situation.

Check out Marnus Labuschagne's bouncer for Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the video given below.

Brathwaite, however, continued to move forward as he notched his 11th Test century, first against Australia in 16 innings. The West Indies captain was not out on 101 at the end of the gameplay, with West Indies 306 runs behind their target.

Marnus Labuschagne attains another milestone in AUS vs WI 1st Test

Earlier in the day, Labuschagne became the third Australian player to score a double-hundred and a century in the same Test match. Doug Walters and Greg Chappell are the other two batters to achieve the milestone.

The Queensland batter scored an unbeaten 104 in the second innings following his 204 in the first innings. Smith was not out on 200 to record his fourth double-hundred.

