AUS vs WI T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Australia and West Indies will lock horns in the two-match T20I series starting on October 5, Wednesday in Queensland.

The hosts are coming off the back of a defeat in the three-match T20I series against India. The Aussies won the first T20I quite comfortably but Men In Blue made a quick comeback to win the remaining two games and the series by a 2-1 margin.

West Indies, on the other hand, lost their last T20I series against New Zealand and will hope to turn things around against Australia. The Black Caps went on to defeat the home side in the first two games but lost the final encounter of the series.

Carrara Oval in Queensland and The Gabba in Brisbane will host both matches of the series.

Head-to-head record: AUS vs WI in T20Is

Australia and West Indies have played against each other on 17 occasions, with the Aussies winning in seven instances and the Caribbean bagging 10 victories. The last time these two sides locked horns was in the T20 World Cup 2021 when the Aussies came out on top with eight wickets.

AUS vs WI T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, October 5

Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I, 1:40 pm

Friday, October 7

Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, 1:40 pm

AUS vs WI T20I Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV App.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for Australia vs West Indies T20I Series:

India: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

Australia: Kayo Sports and Fox Sports

Caribbean: SportsMax and Flow Sports

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand: SkySport NZ

South Africa: SuperSport

USA: Willow TV

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus

AUS vs WI T20I Series 2022: Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, David Warner, Tim David, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, and Odean Smith.

