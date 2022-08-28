AUS vs ZIM 2022: [WATCH] Andrew Symonds' family pays tribute to late cricketer during Townsville ODI

The family of Andrew Symonds paid a touching tribute to the late cricketer during the first ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe in Townsville on Sunday (August 28).

The former Aussie all-rounder died in a car accident west of Townsville in May in this year. He was only 46. As a mark of respect to Symonds, the outfield for the first Australia-Zimbabwe ODI was emblazoned with Roy 388. Roy was Symonds' nickname, while 388 was his Test cap number.

His children, Billy and Chloe, took part in the pre-match ceremony, standing alongside Australia’s white ball captain Aaron Finch and Steven Smith for the anthems. A moment of silence was also observed for the late cricketer.

Symonds' children were also seen helping out with the drinks while Australia were fielding. The Aussies bowled first after winning the toss.

At the interval, Symonds' wife Laura Vidmar, sister Louise and mother Barbara accompanied the children to the pitch. Along with Symonds’ close friend Jimmy Maher, they placed his baggy green, his bat, his Akubra hat, a fishing rod and a crab pot at the wickets.

The late cricketer’s two dogs, Buzz and Woody, were also present during the tribute. Cricket Australia (CA) shared a video of the same with the caption:

According to media reports, the grandstand at the Riverway Stadium will be renamed after the all-rounder in the near future.

“What he did as a player was remarkable” - Aaron Finch pays tribute to Andrew Symonds

Ahead of the first ODI against Zimbabwe, Australia captain Aaron Finch paid tribute to Symonds, remembering him as a remarkable player. He said:

"What he did as a player was remarkable. He was someone who put bums on seats, he was box office with bat and in the field. [It's been] a really sad time obviously for Australian cricket over the last little while. It'll be nice to have some tributes and his family here.

"For someone who was so laidback, his depth of knowledge of cricket and players was second to none. I think the larrikin tag was there, but the deep knowledge of the game was outstanding as well," Finch added.

Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia. He was a key member of the team that lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2003.

