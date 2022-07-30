AUS-W vs BAR-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, match start time, date and live streaming details

Australia Women and Barbados Women (AUS-W vs BAR-W) will meet in the sixth match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, July 31, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Tournament favorites Australia Women began with a thrilling win over India Women in their opening game. Bowling first, they did well to restrict India to a modest total of 154/8 from their 20 overs. Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to her name.

Australian Women were in early trouble as they were reduced to 49/5 at one stage. However, Ashleigh Gardner struck an unbeaten half-century while Grace Harris and Alana King made vital contributions as they pulled the game from the jaws of defeat and went on to win by three wickets with an over to spare.

Barbados Women, on the other hand, also began with a 15-run win over Pakistan Women. Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knight scored crucial half-centuries to take them to a decent total of 144/4 batting first.

With the ball, they put up an all-round effort to restrict Pakistan Women to 129/6. No one bowler stood out as it was a collective effort from them as a bowling unit.

Both teams have started off with a win and will look to continue to build on the momentum.

AUS-W vs BAR-W Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs Barbados Women, Match 6, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: July 31, Sunday, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

AUS-W vs BAR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston in Birmingham has traditionally been good for batting. However, players will have to adapt given that it is a hybrid pitch. There will be some assistance for the fast bowlers during the early stages of the game. It should be an exciting contest between bat and ball.

AUS-W vs BAR-W Probable XIs

Barbados Women

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (C), Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Williams, Shanika Bruce.

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown.

AUS-W vs BAR-W Match Prediction

Australia Women have an extremely well-balanced squad. They have a strong batting line-up, and the depth in their batting won them the game against India Women. Their bowling is equally strong and there is hardly a weak link in their side.

Barbados Women, despite winning their first game, will be under pressure against Australia Women. They will have to play their best cricket to beat the mighty Southern Stars.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

AUS-W vs BAR-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

