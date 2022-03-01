Stats: Australia at the 2005 Women's ODI World Cup

In the 2005 Women's World Cup if there was any team that was unbeatable, it was Australia. Out of the seven matches in the league stage, the Aussies won five and the other two matches ended in a no result.

Their victories came against New Zealand (by 32 runs), West Indies (by 79 runs), South Africa (by 97 runs), Sri Lanka (by 8 wickets) and Ireland (by 10 wickets). The two no results were against England and India. The five victories helped Australia top the table at the end of the league stage and qualify for the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, they defeated old rivals England by five wickets to make it to the final. Australia successfully defended a total of 215/4 against India in the final. They defeated India by 98 runs to lift their fifth World Cup title.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the Australian team at the 2005 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of Australia Women at the 2005 Women's Cricket World Cup

256/5 against South Africa was the highest team total.

246 runs scored by Karen Rolton was the most number of runs scored by a player.

107* by Karen Rolton against South Africa was the highest individual score by a player.

2 centuries were scored by Australian players. These were scored by Karen Rolton and Lisa Keightley.

11 wickets taken by Shelly Nitschke was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

3/5 by Shelly Nitschke against Sri Lanka was the best bowling performance by a player.

10 dismissals by Julia Price was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Julia Price against England was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

4 catches by Shelly Nitschke was the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by Karen Rolton against West Indies was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

