Australia A vs England Lions: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Australia A will face off against the England Lions in the only unofficial Test match of the series. Brisbane's Ian Healy Oval will host this four-day clash.

Australia A will be led by Nic Maddinson. They have some promising players on their side who missed out on selection in the opening Test of the Ashes at The Gabba.

The likes of Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson will join the squad ahead of the unofficial Test. Josh Inglis will don the gloves for the A side and it will be a great opportunity for all these players to showcase their skills.

Meanwhile, the England Lions also have some promising young players on their side. After both their warm-up matches against England resulting in a draw, they will be looking to seek a result against Australia A.

The likes of Harry Brook, Tom Abell and James Bracey, who have done well in the domestic circuit, will represent the Lions. Saqib Mahmood will lead the pace bowling attack and will be eager to prove his worth in red ball cricket.

Australia A vs England Lions Match Details:

Match: Australia A vs England Lions, Only unofficial Test.

Date and Time: December 9th 2021, Thursday, 05:30 AM IST.

Venue: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane.

Australia A vs England Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ian Healy Oval is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat while the bowlers need to be on their toes. Expect the pitch to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Australia A vs England Lions Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Brisbane are expected to range between 21 and 31 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will continue throughout the day, with rain predicted later in the evening.

Australia A vs England Lions Probable XIs

Australia A

Probable XI

Bryce Street, Henry Hunt, Matt Renshaw, Nic Maddinson (c), Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Scott Boland.

England Lions

Probable XI

Alex Lees, Robert Yates, Harry Brook, Tom Abell, Josh Bohannon, Liam Norwell, Ben Foakes (wk), James Bracey, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Parkinson.

Australia A vs England Lions Match Prediction

Both Australia A and England Lions have promising young players on their sides and will be eager to grab the opportunity to showcase their skills. Fans can expect an intense battle between the bat and ball over the next four days.

There is rain predicted over the next four days and with two evenly matched sides facing each other, expect the game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Draw.

