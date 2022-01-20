Australia A Women vs England A Women 2022: Full schedule, squads, and match timings

Australia A Women and England A Women will play three T20s & as many One-Day matches, starting January 20 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Australian Women and England Women will play out a multi-format Women’s Ashes series. Simultaneously, their A teams will also play a limited-overs series in Australia.

Players who have failed to make it to the senior squads have been selected for the ‘A’ side across both teams. This tour will be a perfect platform for all players to give their best and stand a chance to win national team selection.

Australia A Women vs England A Women 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

The schedule for the Australia A Women vs England A Women series is as follows:

1st T20: January 20 (Thursday)

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 5:30 AM.

2nd T20: January 21 (Friday)

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 5:30 AM.

3rd T20: January 23 (Sunday)

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 5:30 AM.

1st One-Day: January 28 (Friday)

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney, 8:30 AM.

2nd One-Day: January 30 (Sunday)

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 8:30 AM.

3rd One-Day: February 2 (Wednesday)

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 8:30 AM.

Australia A Women vs England A Women 2022 Squads

Australia A

Women's Big Bash League - Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars

Georgia Redmayne, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Katie Mack, Courtney Sippel, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

England A

Manchester Originals Women v London Spirit Women - The Hundred

Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Issy Wong.

