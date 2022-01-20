Australia A Women vs England A Women 2022: Full schedule, squads, and match timings

Australia A Women and England A Women will play three T20s & as many One-Day matches, starting January 20 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.
Australian Women and England Women will play out a multi-format Women’s Ashes series. Simultaneously, their A teams will also play a limited-overs series in Australia.
Players who have failed to make it to the senior squads have been selected for the ‘A’ side across both teams. This tour will be a perfect platform for all players to give their best and stand a chance to win national team selection.
Australia A Women vs England A Women 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)
The schedule for the Australia A Women vs England A Women series is as follows:
1st T20: January 20 (Thursday)
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 5:30 AM.
2nd T20: January 21 (Friday)
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 5:30 AM.
3rd T20: January 23 (Sunday)
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 5:30 AM.
1st One-Day: January 28 (Friday)
Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney, 8:30 AM.
2nd One-Day: January 30 (Sunday)
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 8:30 AM.
3rd One-Day: February 2 (Wednesday)
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 8:30 AM.
Australia A Women vs England A Women 2022 Squads
Australia A
Georgia Redmayne, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Katie Mack, Courtney Sippel, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Amanda-Jade Wellington.
England A
Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Issy Wong.
