Australia A Women vs England A Women, 2nd T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The second game of the T20 series between Australia A Women and England A Women will be played on Friday, January 21, at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Australia A lead the three-match series 1-0.

Australia A captain Georgia Redmayne won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20. England A had a solid start, but were bundled out for 129 in the last over. Australia A bowlers did a fine job of bouncing back in the game.

In response, their openers were dismissed cheaply, but they recovered to chase down the total with three deliveries and as many wickets to spare. They will be high on confidence after that win, and will look to repeat that performance in the next game. England A, meanwhile, need to win this game to keep the series alive.

Match Details

Match: Australia A Women vs England A Women, 2nd T20I.

Date and Time: January 21st 2022, Friday; 09:30 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can play their strokes freely. Spinners could play a key role, as the pitch might get slower as the game progresses.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Adelaide is expected to range between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius. We expect a full game as there is no rain predicted on Friday.

Probable XIs

Australia A Women

Heather Graham and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up four and three wickets respectively, helping knock out England A Women for 129. Contributions from Georgia Voll (42) and Phoebe Litchfield (36) helped them chase down that total in the last over.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani, Georgia Redmayne (c & wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham, Hannah Darlington, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Tess Flintoff, Stella Campbell, Courtney Sippel

England A Women

Alce Capsey top-scored with 44, and openers Bryony Smith (25) and Evelyn Jones (22) provided a solid start. However, theot other batters failed to step up as they were bundled out for 129. Lauren Bell and Kirstie Gordon picked up three wickets apiece, but they failed to defend their team's total.

Probable XI

Bryony Smith, Evelyn Jones (c), Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Georgia Elwiss, Mady Villiers, Charlie Dean, Emily Arlott, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon.

Match Prediction

The first game was won by Australia A, who are riding high on confidence. It was a close-fought contest, where England A failed to hold their nerves. They now need to win to keep the series alive.

Australia A have a good balance in their ranks compared to England A, so expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Australia A Women to win this game.

