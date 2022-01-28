Australia A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, and match timings

Australia A Women and England A Women will play against each other in a three-match One Day Series at EPC Solar Park, Canberra. The series will start on January 28, Friday.

The multi-format series consists of six games - three T20s and three One Days. Australia A emerged victorious in the T20 series 2-0 after the final T20 ended without a result.

For Australia A, Amanda Jade-Wellington looked in good touch with the ball. Ellyse Villani was the star with the willow in one of the games with her unbeaten 94-run knock.

Emma Lamb, Kirstie Gordon and Lauren Bell were the star performers for England A in the three-match T20 series. England A will be aiming to stage a strong comeback after losing the series in the shortest format.

Australia A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

Here is the complete schedule of the One-Day series between Australia A Women and England A Women.

1st One Day: January 28

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra, 4:30 AM

2nd One Day: January 30

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra, 4:30 AM

3rd One Day: February 2

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra, 4:30 AM

Australia A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2022 Squads

Australia A

WBBL - Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat

Georgia Redmayne, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Katie Mack, Courtney Sippel, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

England A

Australia A v England A - 1st 50 Over Match

Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Issy Wong.

Also Read Article Continues below

ALSO READ | Women's Ashes 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Australia Women vs England Women series and live streaming details

Edited by Diptanil Roy