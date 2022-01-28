Australia A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, and match timings

Australia A Women and England A Women will play against each other in a three-match One Day Series at EPC Solar Park, Canberra. The series will start on January 28, Friday.
The multi-format series consists of six games - three T20s and three One Days. Australia A emerged victorious in the T20 series 2-0 after the final T20 ended without a result.
For Australia A, Amanda Jade-Wellington looked in good touch with the ball. Ellyse Villani was the star with the willow in one of the games with her unbeaten 94-run knock.
Emma Lamb, Kirstie Gordon and Lauren Bell were the star performers for England A in the three-match T20 series. England A will be aiming to stage a strong comeback after losing the series in the shortest format.
Australia A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)
Here is the complete schedule of the One-Day series between Australia A Women and England A Women.
1st One Day: January 28
Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra, 4:30 AM
2nd One Day: January 30
Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra, 4:30 AM
3rd One Day: February 2
Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra, 4:30 AM
Australia A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2022 Squads
Australia A
Georgia Redmayne, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Katie Mack, Courtney Sippel, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Amanda-Jade Wellington.
England A
Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Issy Wong.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
ALSO READ | Women's Ashes 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Australia Women vs England Women series and live streaming details