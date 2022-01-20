Women's Ashes 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Australia Women vs England Women series and live streaming details

Australia Women will host England Women in a multi-format series at home. The series starts with three T20I matches and is followed by a one-off Test match between January 27-30. Finally, both nations will lock horns in a three-match ODI series to sign off from the Women's Ashes 2022.

Australia is the current champion of the Women's Ashes, having won the ODI & T20I series back in 2019. However, the one-off Test between the two sides ended in a draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the complete schedule for the Australia Women vs England Women series.

Australia Women vs England Women 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: January 20

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1:40 PM

2nd T20I: January 22

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:40 AM

3rd T20I: January 23

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:40 AM

Only-Test match: January 27-30

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 4:30 AM

1st ODI: February 3

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 8:40 AM

2nd ODI: February 6

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne, 4:35 AM

3rd ODI: February 8

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne, 4:35 AM

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the multi-format series between Australia Women vs England Women.

Women's Ashes 2022: Live Telecast Channel List in India

Like the men's Ashes series, Sony Sports Network will telecast the women's Ashes matches between Australia Women and England Women. Here is the full telecast channel list for the Women's Ashes series:

India: Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD

Women's Ashes 2022: Live Stream Details in India

Fans in India can catch live action of all matches between Australia Women and England Women on the SonyLIV app and website.

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the Australia Women vs England Women series here.

Edited by Diptanil Roy