Australia's ICC World Test Championship schedule: Complete time-table and details

Australia will look to add another ICC trophy to their cabinet

The ICC has initiated the ICC World Test Championship with the aim of giving a new lease of life to the longest format of the game. The organizers have grouped the top nine Test playing countries of the world into a single league, where each team will play three home series and three away series. After the culmination of the league stage, the top two teams will meet in the grand finale at Lord's.

Australia have a phenomenal record in ICC tournaments, and they will try to add one more trophy to their decorated cabinet by dominating the other Test teams of the world. With Steve Smith and David Warner back into the mix, expect the Aussies to play to their full potential in this tournament.

Steve Smith

Let us now take a look at the complete time-table and list of fixtures for the Australian team -

Australia ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 time-table

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia

August 1st-5th: England vs Australia, First Test, Edgbaston

August 14th-18th: England vs Australia, Second Test, Lord's

August 22nd-26th: England vs Australia, Third Test, Headingley

September 4th-8th: England vs Australia, Fourth Test, Manchester

September 12th-16th: England vs Australia, Fifth Test, London

Pakistan tour of Australia, 2019-20

November 21st-25th: Australia vs Pakistan, First Test, Brisbane

November 29th-December 3rd: Australia vs Pakistan, Second Test, Adelaide

New Zealand tour of Australia, 2019-20

December 12th-16th: Australia vs New Zealand, First Test, Perth

December 26th-30th: Australia vs New Zealand, Second Test, Melbourne

January 3rd-7th, 2020: Australia vs New Zealand, Third Test, Sydney

New Zealand v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 5

Australia tour of Bangladesh, 2020

June 2020: Bangladesh vs Australia, First Test, TBD

June 2020: Bangladesh vs Australia, Second Test, TBD

India tour of Australia, 2020-21

November 2020: Australia vs India, First Test, TBD

December 2020: Australia vs India, Second Test, TBD

December 2020: Australia vs India, Third Test, TBD

January 2020: Australia vs India, Fourth Test, TBD

Australia tour of South Africa, 2020-21

February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, First Test, TBD

February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, Second Test, TBD

February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, Third Test, TBD

