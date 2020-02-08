Australia presented with 2017-2020 ICC Women’s Championship trophy

Australia were awarded the ICC Women's Championship trophy for the period 2017-2020.

The Australian Women's team skipper Meg Lanning was given the ICC Women's Championship Trophy after their T20I against India at Melbourne. Australia successfully lead the 2017-2020 Women's Championship points table and have dominated the ODI competition.

Winning 17 of their 18 games with one round of matches still to go, Lanning was extremely proud of the Australian team as she received the award from ICC Women’s Cricket Manager, Holly Colvin.

“It’s pleasing to have won the ICC Women’s Championship for the second time and of course, to have secured our spot at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand next year. It’s going to be a tightly fought tournament and one we’re looking forward to,” Lanning was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The Championship has been a great addition, giving more context to the ODIs we play and proving more opportunities for us to play against the other seven teams involved," she added.

The ICC Women's Championship will provide a direct entry for the top four teams into the 2021 Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand, with the hosts getting a direct entry. The rest of the teams will have to play the ICC World Cup Qualifiers to be held later this year in Sri Lanka.