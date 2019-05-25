×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia's ODI performances post-2015 World Cup: Can they clinch the CWC 2019 title?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
57   //    25 May 2019, 16:47 IST

Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The defending champions of the ICC World Cup, Australia have been the most successful team in the history of the mega-event of cricket. They have won 5 out of the 11 World Cups held thus far, which even includes a huge unbeaten streak in the World Cups.

Australia had hosted the previous edition of World Cup and the hosts were successful in regaining the title from India after they defeated co-hosts New Zealand in the finale. The Aussies have named a strong squad for World Cup 2019 as well and they will look to add one more World Cup trophy to their cabinet.

Australia since 2015 (ODIs)

Games Played: 76

Games Won: 37

Games Lost: 36

Games Tied: 0

NR: 3

Australia were hit by the ball-tampering controversy in 2018 which caused a change in the leadership group of the team. Tim Paine took over the team's captaincy but the team struggled to perform well. They had one of the worst phases in their cricket history but the Aussies have bounced back in the ODI format of late as they have won all of their previous 8 ODIs heading into the World Cup.

They have won more games than they have lost since the 2015 World Cup despite having a torrid phase in 2018 which shows the Australian team's strong character.

Advertisement

X-Factor Players

Steve Smith and David Warner will return to the Australian ODI team after a gap of over a year because of the one-year ban they served due to the infamous ball-tampering scandal. However, the two batsmen had been in sublime touch in the IPL thus, the Aussies will receive a major boost at the mega-event.

Mitchell Starc had a memorable World Cup campaign in 2015. The speedster will look to continue his good form at the World Cups this year as well.

World Cup 2019

Australia are one of the front-runners to lift the World Cup at Lord's but, the likes of India, England and South Africa will prove to be thorns in their way.

Australia’s World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

They are currently playing their first warm-up matches against England and their next warm-up game is versus Sri Lanka on 27th May. Australia will kick off their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 1st June.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team David Warner Steve Smith
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Is the new-look Australian side fully equipped to fight for glory again?
RELATED STORY
England's ODI performances post 2015 World Cup: Can they clinch the CWC 2019 title?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: How Australia can make do without Steve Smith at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting 3 World Cup batting records that could be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: One World Cup debutant from each team who can make an impact
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 3 Teams who have breached the 400-run mark at the World Cup 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Probable first choice XI for Australia
RELATED STORY
Rating Australia's Best Lineup For The ODI World Cup
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019 Warm-ups, England vs Australia: Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us