Australia's ODI performances post-2015 World Cup: Can they clinch the CWC 2019 title?

Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The defending champions of the ICC World Cup, Australia have been the most successful team in the history of the mega-event of cricket. They have won 5 out of the 11 World Cups held thus far, which even includes a huge unbeaten streak in the World Cups.

Australia had hosted the previous edition of World Cup and the hosts were successful in regaining the title from India after they defeated co-hosts New Zealand in the finale. The Aussies have named a strong squad for World Cup 2019 as well and they will look to add one more World Cup trophy to their cabinet.

Australia since 2015 (ODIs)

Games Played: 76

Games Won: 37

Games Lost: 36

Games Tied: 0

NR: 3

Australia were hit by the ball-tampering controversy in 2018 which caused a change in the leadership group of the team. Tim Paine took over the team's captaincy but the team struggled to perform well. They had one of the worst phases in their cricket history but the Aussies have bounced back in the ODI format of late as they have won all of their previous 8 ODIs heading into the World Cup.

They have won more games than they have lost since the 2015 World Cup despite having a torrid phase in 2018 which shows the Australian team's strong character.

X-Factor Players

Steve Smith and David Warner will return to the Australian ODI team after a gap of over a year because of the one-year ban they served due to the infamous ball-tampering scandal. However, the two batsmen had been in sublime touch in the IPL thus, the Aussies will receive a major boost at the mega-event.

Mitchell Starc had a memorable World Cup campaign in 2015. The speedster will look to continue his good form at the World Cups this year as well.

World Cup 2019

Australia are one of the front-runners to lift the World Cup at Lord's but, the likes of India, England and South Africa will prove to be thorns in their way.

Australia’s World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

They are currently playing their first warm-up matches against England and their next warm-up game is versus Sri Lanka on 27th May. Australia will kick off their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 1st June.