Australia's spin bowling coach Sriram opens up about 'The Test'

Sridharan Sriram opened up about the recently-released web documentary series, 'The Test'

Australia’s spin coach, Sridharan Sriram, claims there were no retakes as he recalls the filming of the acclaimed web documentary series, ‘The Test’. The series revolves around the Australian team’s recovery after the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the cricket world.

The former India all-rounder has been a part of Australia’s difficult transformation period after the scandal, under the guidance of Head Coach, Justin Langer, and captain, Tim Paine.

“What you see is all real, there were no retakes, all the visuals are raw and natural,” Sriram says.

The former left-arm spinner went on to describe the series as a brilliant story of the team’s journey from Cape Town to winning the Ashes. Sriram also credited the cameraman for blending into the team seamlessly.

Sriram, who played for India in 8 ODIs in the early 2000s, also spoke about the positives of the Australian setup that he has been a part of for the past 5 years.

“What you see is what you get with our players and the management group. As I said, I consider myself very fortunate to be a part of this journey and this is a great group of people to work with,” he said.

In one of the episodes, the man from Chennai can be seen addressing the team before the final day’s play against Pakistan, where he spoke about how the Aussies can save the Test match, and then they did just that. He said he had complete faith in his team’s batting unit and also factored in that Yasir Shah was just returning from an injury.

Sriram also called it an honour to work with the world’s best spinner in Nathan Lyon, who has shown he can be effective on any surface.

“Luckily, I have a great relationship with Nathan and it has taken time to build. I now understand his bowling, what makes him tick, what I have to look for in his bowling and what is his best preparation for every Series,” according to Sriram.

Australia are next scheduled to tour Bangladesh in June. However, the series could be pushed back if the coronavirus outbreak situation does not improve soon.