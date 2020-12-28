Australia star Ellyse Perry named ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade

Ellyse Perry has won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade for her exemplary performances in all formats of the game over the past ten years.

The Australia all-rounder enjoyed a clean sweep of the awards, as she was also named the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade.

Ellyse Perry beat out competition from Australia teammate and captain Meg Lanning, India's Mithali Raj, England's Sarah Taylor, West Indies' Stafanie Taylor and New Zealand's Suzie Bates to win the prestigious title.

Ellyse Perry - The Golden Girl of Australian cricket

Ellyse Perry has been a crucial player for Australia since her debut at the age of 16

Ellyse Perry is widely considered to be one of the best players to have ever played the game of cricket.

The all-rounder is capable of producing game-changing moments with both bat and ball, and she has done so time and time again for Australia.

The 30-year-old averaged 68.97 in ODI cricket in the last decade, having scored 2621 runs in just 73 50-over matches. She also took 98 wickets at an average of just 25.09 in the same period.

Perry dominated in T20I cricket as well, scoring 1155 runs and taking 89 wickets in just 100 matches in the 2010s. She also has an exemplary record in Test cricket, having scored 624 runs in just eight Tests.

She has hit two fifties and two hundreds, with a best of 213 in the longest format of the game.

Since making her Australia debut at the age of 16, Perry has been one of the mainstays in the team. She played a crucial role in helping Australia win four ICC Women's World Twenty20 titles and the 2013 Women's Cricket World Cup in the last decade.

Ellyse Perry has been breaking records and winning trophies for fun. The 30-year-old will continue to remain a key player for Australia in the years to come.