Australia suffers narrow defeat despite Sutherland century

NZ's Lauren Down scored 82

March 14, 2019: The Australia Under 19 Women's Team suffered a narrow two-wicket loss to a New Zealand development squad in Lincoln.

Australia set New Zealand 249 for victory thanks largely to a century from all-rounder Annabel Sutherland (103).

Phoebe Litchfield (31), Josie Dooley (30), and Hannah Darlington (22) also played pivotal roles in ensuring Australia posted a strong total.

Australia set about defending the total, with Stella Campbell claiming the first wicket of the innings, dismissing opener Saachi Shahri (14) cheaply.

Two big partnerships from New Zealand's batters put the hosts in control, before Australia's bowlers claimed three quick wickets including in-form opener Lauren Down (82).

With New Zealand needing 17 runs off the last four overs, Australia fought hard to force the game to the last over.

Charli Knott (2-51) conceded one run and claimed two wickets off the first three balls of the final over, leaving New Zealand needing five runs to win. One big blow from Skye Bowden (7*) sent the ball over the rope for a six and handed her side the win with two balls to spare.

Fast-bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes finished figures of 3-43, while Darlington (1-33) and Campbell (1-32) were also among the wickets.

Full scores

Australia Under 19 Tour of New Zealand

12 March, New Zealand Emerging v Australia Under 19’s, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln (50-overs)

14 March, New Zealand Emerging v Australia Under 19’s, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln (50-overs)

16 March, New Zealand Emerging v Australia Under 19’s, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln (50-overs)

17 March, New Zealand Emerging v Australia Under 19’s, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln (T20)

Australia Under 19’s (U18 team/state/WBBL Club in brackets)

1. Isabelle Afaras (NSW Metro)

2. Darcie Brown (South Australia)

3. Stella Campbell (NSW Metro/Sydney Sixers)

4. Maddy Darke (NSW Metro)

5. Hannah Darlington (NSW Metro/Sydney Thunder)

6. Josephine Dooley (Queensland/Brisbane Heat)

7. Nicole Faltum (VIC Metro/Melbourne Stars)

8. Charli Knott (Queensland/Brisbane Heat)

9. Phoebe Litchfield (ACT/NSW Country/Cricket Australia XI)

10. Hayley Silver-Holmes (NSW Metro/Sydney Sixers)

11. Courtney Sippel (Queensland/Brisbane Heat)

12. Annabel Sutherland (VIC Metro/Melbourne Stars)

13. Rachel Trenaman (ACT/NSW Country/Sydney Thunder)

14. Tahlia Wilson (NSW Metro/Sydney Sixers)

Coach: Shelley Nitschke

Assistant Coaches: Leah Poulton and Jude Coleman