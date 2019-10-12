×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Australia Test captain Tim Paine ends 4738-day century-less drought with a ton in Sheffield Shield

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
225   //    12 Oct 2019, 14:58 IST

Tim Paine has finally scored his second first-class century
Tim Paine has finally scored his second first-class century

The skipper of the Australian Test team, Tim Paine has recorded his second first-class ton of his 14-year-long domestic career by playing a knock of 121 runs for Tasmania against Western Australia in the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament. Interestingly, this is the first time the wicket-keeper batsman has reached the triple-figure mark since October 2006.

The then 21-year-old Paine had slammed a double hundred against Western Australia at Perth in the 2006-07 Sheffield Shield. And now, 4,738 days later, he has achieved this feat once again versus the same opponents at the same venue.

Coming out to bat at number 7, Tim Paine stitched a good 80-run partnership with Caleb Jewell for the sixth wicket. However, Tasmania lost two more wickets in quick succession and they were reduced to 281-8 after being 256-5 at one stage.

Paine kept going hard on the bowlers from one end while number 10 batsman, Lawrence Neil-Smith kept defending at the other to build a massive 111-run partnership for the ninth wicket. The Australian captain surpassed the 100-run mark during this partnership but he had to wait for a while before celebrating his ton.

When he was batting on 99, he flicked a delivery from Ashton Agar on the leg-side and took 2 runs. However, the umpire declared them as leg byes. In the next over though, Paine completed his ton.

Western Australia had posted 337 runs on the board after batting first in the match. Marcus Stoinis had emerged as the top scorer of the team with 61 runs. Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith and Lawrence Neil-Smith scalped three wickets each for Tasmania.

In reply, the Tasmanian side had lost their first five wickets for 176 runs before Tim Paine and co. ensured that they take a handsome lead in the first innings.

You can follow the live coverage of the Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Tasmania here.

Tags:
Sheffield Shield 2019-20 Western Australia Cricket Team Tasmania Cricket Team Tim Paine Marcus Stoinis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australian Sheffield Shield
| 04:30 AM
QUE 153/10 & 186/5 (63.0 ov)
NSW 288/9
Day 3 | Stumps: Queensland lead New South Wales by 51 runs with 5 wickets remaining
QUE VS NSW live score
| 05:00 AM
VIC 616/6
SAU 527/5 (136.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: South Australia trail Victoria by 89 runs with 5 wickets remaining
VIC VS SAU live score
| 07:00 AM
WAU 337/10 & 148/2 (43.0 ov)
TAS 397/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Western Australia lead Tasmania by 88 runs with 8 wickets remaining
WAU VS TAS live score
| Fri, 18 Oct, 05:00 AM
New South Wales
Tasmania
NSW VS TAS preview
| Fri, 18 Oct, 05:30 AM
Queensland
South Australia
QUE VS SAU preview
| Fri, 18 Oct, 08:00 AM
Western Australia
Victoria
WAU VS VIC preview
| Thu, 31 Oct, 05:00 AM
Tasmania
Victoria
TAS VS VIC preview
| Fri, 01 Nov, 05:30 AM
South Australia
New South Wales
SAU VS NSW preview
| Sat, 02 Nov, 05:30 AM
Queensland
Western Australia
QUE VS WAU preview
| Mon, 11 Nov, 05:00 AM
New South Wales
Western Australia
NSW VS WAU preview
| Mon, 11 Nov, 05:30 AM
South Australia
Tasmania
SAU VS TAS preview
| Tue, 12 Nov, 05:00 AM
Victoria
Queensland
VIC VS QUE preview
| Fri, 29 Nov, 05:00 AM
Tasmania
Queensland
TAS VS QUE preview
| Fri, 29 Nov, 05:00 AM
Victoria
New South Wales
VIC VS NSW preview
| Fri, 29 Nov, 08:00 AM
Western Australia
South Australia
WAU VS SAU preview
| Sat, 07 Dec, 05:00 AM
Tasmania
South Australia
TAS VS SAU preview
| Sat, 07 Dec, 05:00 AM
New South Wales
Queensland
NSW VS QUE preview
| Sat, 07 Dec, 05:00 AM
Victoria
Western Australia
VIC VS WAU preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us