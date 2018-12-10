Australia vs India 2018/19: India beat Australia by 31 runs to seal a historic win

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5

India defeated Australia by 31 runs to seal a historic Test win played at Adelaide Oval on Monday. It was an amazing performance by the Indian team who showed great skills and determination to overcome challenges, winning their 6th Test match on Australian soil.

Starting the final day on 104 for 4, Ishant Sharma struck early to dismiss Travis Head for 14 runs. Shaun Marsh played some aggressive strokes and reached his half century off 146 balls. Jasprit Bumrah got the big wicket of Shaun Marsh for 60 runs. Captain Tim Paine and Pat Cummins steadied the ship with a solid partnership. Australia went into lunch at 186 for 6.

After the lunch break, Jasprit Bumrah struck immediately dismissing Tim Paine for 41. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins frustrated the Indian bowling line up adding 41 runs for the 8th wicket. Shami dismissed Mitchell Starc for 28. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon continued to make the Indian bowlers work hard adding 31 runs for the 9th wicket. Jasprit Bumrah struck to dismiss Pat Cummins for 28.

Nathan Lyon played attacking strokes and made life tough for Indian bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Josh Hazlewood for 13 runs. Nathan Lyon remained not out on 38. India bowled out Australia for 291.

India 250 in 88 overs (Pujara 123, Rohit Sharma 37, Cummins 2/49, Hazlewood 3/52) and 307 in 106.5 overs ( Pujara 71, Rahane 70, KL Rahul 44, Kohli 34, Nathan Lyon 6/122, Starc 3/40, Hazlewood 1/43) beat Australia 235 in 98.4 overs (Travis Head 72, Handscomb 34, Ashwin 3/57, Bumrah 3/47, Ishant Sharma 2/47) and 291 in 119.5 overs ( Shaun Marsh 60, Paine 41, Lyon 38*, Marcus Harris 26, Ashwin 3/52, Shami 3/65, Bumrah 3/68) by 31 runs.

India takes a 1-0 lead in the 4 match series. The second Test match will be played from 14th December at Perth.

It was an amazing performance by the Indian team who played positive cricket. Pujara was named the Man of the Match for his 194 runs. The bowlers did a great job to restrict the Australian batting line up.

