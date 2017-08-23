Glenn Maxwell suffers heatstroke during practice

The incident occurred during training in Dhaka ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh.

What's the story?

Swashbuckling Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell suffered a heatstroke during training ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Luckily, it was not too serious and there was no need of hospitalisation as the Aussie recovered by taking rest and drinking a lot of fluids.

"I copped a bit of heatstroke on the first day, which wasn't a good start," Maxwell said on Wednesday.

"I think just doing some running outside, then I had to go inside to do some fitness testing, and going back outside probably didn't help too much. Basically, my body shut down a little bit, but I was fine after a bit of an ice bath and plenty of fluids."

"Yesterday was obviously pretty tough," Maxwell said.

"Obviously with the morning rain and the overnight rain, I think all the moisture's coming out of the ground and making it quite sweaty work for us.

In case you didn't know...

The sub-continent region has been facing the wrath of the rain Gods over the past few weeks and that has paved the way for extreme heat and humidity in Bangladesh.

The Australian side who have arrived in Bangladesh quite some time back had one of their tour matches canceled due to excessive rain which led to waterlogging around the ground.

The details:

Maxwell, who made his Test debut back in 2013 had an extremely slow start to his career. He was dropped from the side after a poor outing in India in 2013. He played one Test against Pakistan in 2014 in which he failed to perform which led to his axe once again.

However, he was recalled into the side for the Tests against India in 2017 and he performed exceptionally well scoring a century in the Test held in Ranchi.

Despite the conditions, Maxwell is extremely positive about his side's chances against Bangladesh in the first Test. He went on to say that the conditions in Darwin were quite similar and they were tested under such extreme circumstances in order to prepare for the tour.

What's next?

The first Test between the two sides will begin at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Bangladesh on August 27.

Author's take

It was an extremely unfortunate incident, but luckily the heat stroke was not too serious and all seems well with the 28 year old Maxwell.

Maxwell will most likely be a part of the playing XI and will look to get a few big knocks under his belt and improve his Test average.

If rain does not play spoilsport, the Australian side will have their task cut-out against an improved and formidable Bangladeshi side.