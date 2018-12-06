Australia vs India 1st Test: 3 Talking points from the first day's play

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 159 // 06 Dec 2018, 15:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The captains pose with the trophy

India finished the first day of the first test on 250/9 at the Adelaide Oval today. They were tottering at 41/4 at one stage and some good batting by the lower middle order saved the day for them. Australia would still be the happier of the two teams as they are likely to dismiss India well short of 350, which should be the par score in the first innings on what looked like a good batting wicket.

Pujara top scored with 123 and was run out on the last delivery of the day off a brilliant diving throw by Pat Cummins. Rohit Sharma made 37 while Rishabh Pant and Ravi Ashwin contributed 25 apiece.

For Australia, each of their four bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, took two wickets. The pitch is likely to be even better for the batsmen in the next two days and the Australian batsmen should look forward to making a big total in their first innings. We now look at the 3 talking points of the day’s play.

#1 Poor shot selection by the Indian batsmen

Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian batsmen were guilty of playing some poor shots early on in the innings. None of the top four batsmen were dismissed by unplayable deliveries. Instead, each one of them tried to play at a delivery way outside the line of the off-stump and gave catches to the wicketkeeper and the slip cordon.

Ajinkya Rahane chased a ball that should have been well left and got caught in the gully. Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay too, fell in the same fashion. None of them went close enough to the ball and played shots far away from their bodies.

The trend continued as Rohit Sharma fell trying to play an unnecessary cross-batted shot off the bowling of Nathan Lyon. He had already made 37 and looked set for a big inning, but the sudden rush of blood led to his demise. The left-handed Pant, meanwhile, did not put his front foot across while playing at an off-spinning delivery from Lyon that moved away from him, and edged it to Tim Paine, the wicketkeeper and captain of Australia.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement