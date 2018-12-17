Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things that India need to do to win the second Test match

Harris fell on the ground after being hit by a bouncer from Bumrah

At the end of the third day of the match, Australia had a lead of 175 runs. This was probably one of the best bowling spells by the group of Indian bowlers. This Test match is very evenly poised at this moment. The second Test match at the Perth Stadium is a treat to watch for any lover of Test cricket.

The intensity at which both the team is playing currently, it's absolutely great to watch. In recent times, there have been many great Test matches and this is another one great Test match to watch for the viewers.

India is currently leading the Test series 1-0 and would not want the Australians to win the Test match. In this article, we are going to discuss three things which the Indian side need to do the on the 4th day of the match to make sure that they win the match.

1. Wrap the Australian Side early

Indian Pace attack need to wrap the Australian side early

Currently, the Australian side is leading by 175 runs. Tim Paine and Usman Khawaja are currently batting and are looking good. If the Indians want to win the Test match they need to bowl out Australia very early.

India would want to wrap the Australians before 250 runs at the maximum. Virat would want his quicks to bowl a fiery spell tomorrow morning and dismiss them cheaply.

2. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay to give India a solid start

They need to give India a solid and steady start

India is struggling with their opening stand for quite some time now. This is one of the reasons why in the first Innings even after the middle order performed well, India was unable to reach the total of Australians.

It is high time now that they perform because if they don't perform in this innings they might not feature in the next XI at the Boxing Day Test Match in MCG. Indian Openers have been consistently disappointed the Indian fans. It is their time now to step up and help India win the match.

3. Don't allow the tail to come in

Pujara and Rahne need to support Kohli to help India win the match

We all know that India has got one of the longest tail in world cricket at this time. It is essential for Kohli and Co. to make sure that they chase down whatever the target is given to them without taking the help of the team.

With Shami, Umesh, Ishant, and Bumrah, there is very little that the Captain can expect from these players. So, the middle-order has to take responsibility for the chase.

