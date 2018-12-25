Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 milestones Virat Kohli can reach in the third Test

Virat Kohli

The third and historic match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's four-match Test series between India and Australia will be played in Melbourne Cricket Ground between India and Australia from December 26. It is worth mentioning that by winning the second match of the series, the hosts had tied the series 1-1.

Both teams will come into the ground with the intention of winning the third Test and take the edge in the series. Currently, Virat Kohli is No.1 Test cricketer in the world and in the Boxing day Test, Indian captain can reach these milestones.

1. Most International runs in a calendar

Virat Kohli has scored 2653 International runs this year and needs 216 runs more to break Sangakkara's record for most International runs in a calendar year.

1. Kumar Sangakkara 2868 runs in 2014

2. Virat Kohli 2653 runs in 2018.

2. Most Test Centuries in Australia

If Virat Kohli manages to score a century, he will become the player with most Test centuries in Australia by overtaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar's six centuries.

3. Most International centuries in a calendar year

Indian captain Virat Kohli has scored 11 hundreds this year. If he manages to score another century, then he will overtake former Australian batsman Ricky Ponting's tally of 11 centuries and will equal Sachin's 12 centuries, which is the most in a calendar year.

4. Overtaking Rahul Dravid in the list of most Test runs by an Indian batsman

Virat Kohli can overtake the record of Rahul Dravid for the most Test runs in a calendar year by an Indian batsman. Sachin had scored 1562 runs in 2010 and Dravid had scored 1137 runs in 2002 and Kohli is just 82 runs away from overtaking Dravid's record.

Most Test runs in a calendar year for India

1. Sachin Tendulkar 1562 runs in 2010

2. Rahul Dravid 1137 runs in 2002

3. Virat Kohli 1056 runs in 2018

