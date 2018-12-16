Australia vs India 2018-19: Aaron Finch's injury update

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.03K // 16 Dec 2018, 20:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aaron Finch

What's the story?

Australia's current limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch suffered a blow on his right index finger off a Mohammed Shami delivery during the third day's play. Although he has been cleared of any serious injury, his further participation in the Perth test remains a question mark. Finch, who was struck on the same finger by Mitchell Starc during the net session, was forced to retire hurt on 25.

The Background

Australia managed 326 runs in the first innings after opting to bat on a greenish surface at the colossal Optus Stadium in Perth. Openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris recorded a century stand- 112 runs for the first wicket, with each scoring half-centuries respectively. Travis Head was another Aussie batsman who registered a vital half-century (58 off 80 balls). India started off their first innings in the worst possible manner, losing both their openers very early. Riding on skipper Virat Kohli's century and Ajinkya Rahane's half-century, India posted 283 runs in their first innings.

The heart of the matter

UPDATE: Aaron Finch has been cleared of any serious damage after being forced to retire hurt on day three #AUSvIND https://t.co/qvlVgDBd8g — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

With a 43-run first innings lead, Finch and Harris started off the second innings proceedings for the hosts on the third day. When Finch was on 25, he was hit by a Mohammad Shami delivery on his right index finger and had to leave the field retired hurt. Though he has been cleared of any serious injury, there are still concerns about his participation in the remainder of the second Test match. Speaking on this incident, Nathan Lyon told, "Good news is that I'm pretty sure he's being cleared of any serious damage. We're still not sure if he's going to bat. If he bats he does, if he doesn't we just have to make do with whatever we can get to. But great news for Aaron is that he's being cleared of any serious damage".

What's next?

The hosts managed 132-4 at the end of third day's play, thereby leading India by 175 runs. With two more days of exciting action to follow, we are heading towards another thriller of a Test match!

Advertisement