×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Aaron Finch's injury update

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
1.03K   //    16 Dec 2018, 20:06 IST

Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch

What's the story?

Australia's current limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch suffered a blow on his right index finger off a Mohammed Shami delivery during the third day's play. Although he has been cleared of any serious injury, his further participation in the Perth test remains a question mark. Finch, who was struck on the same finger by Mitchell Starc during the net session, was forced to retire hurt on 25.

The Background

Australia managed 326 runs in the first innings after opting to bat on a greenish surface at the colossal Optus Stadium in Perth. Openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris recorded a century stand- 112 runs for the first wicket, with each scoring half-centuries respectively. Travis Head was another Aussie batsman who registered a vital half-century (58 off 80 balls). India started off their first innings in the worst possible manner, losing both their openers very early. Riding on skipper Virat Kohli's century and Ajinkya Rahane's half-century, India posted 283 runs in their first innings.

The heart of the matter

With a 43-run first innings lead, Finch and Harris started off the second innings proceedings for the hosts on the third day. When Finch was on 25, he was hit by a Mohammad Shami delivery on his right index finger and had to leave the field retired hurt. Though he has been cleared of any serious injury, there are still concerns about his participation in the remainder of the second Test match. Speaking on this incident, Nathan Lyon told, "Good news is that I'm pretty sure he's being cleared of any serious damage. We're still not sure if he's going to bat. If he bats he does, if he doesn't we just have to make do with whatever we can get to. But great news for Aaron is that he's being cleared of any serious damage".

What's next?

The hosts managed 132-4 at the end of third day's play, thereby leading India by 175 runs. With two more days of exciting action to follow, we are heading towards another thriller of a Test match!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Aaron Finch
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test: Tactical changes...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, second Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Update on Prithvi Shaw's injury
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 1st Test, Day 4 - Fall of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Second Test: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Australia's Predicted Playing...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20Is: Winners and Losers for the...
RELATED STORY
Perth will suit Australia more than India: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us