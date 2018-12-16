Watch: Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal in Perth Test

Was the catch clean? Photo credits: Twitter

After a poor outing in the first Test of the series, Indian captain Virat Kohli came back strong in the ongoing second Test being held in Perth, smashing a spectacular century. He came in when India had lost two early wickets and gained his confidence with a few quick boundaries. There was no stopping him from there as he went on to reach his century.

With this hundred, he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring six centuries in Australia - the most by a non-English visiting batsman.

Unfortunately, he was dismissed by Pat Cummins after scoring 123 off 257 balls with 13 fours and one six.

Virat Kohli was given OUT but was it a clean catch? 🤔🤔🤔#FoxCricket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SAIv1kkX6N — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 16, 2018

However, the dismissal was quite a controversial one and got a lot of people talking. In the final delivery of the 93rd over, the ball took the edge of the bat after a loose drive outside off by Kohli. The ball flew towards Peter Handscomb at second slip, who had to dive in front to catch it.

A closer view

It was impossible to judge the dismissal by the naked eye and hence the on-field umpires decided to refer it upstairs. By doing so, the soft signal given by the umpires was "out". Hence, the third-umpire felt that there was not enough evidence to overturn the decision.

However, on closer viewing, it seems like the ball did touch the ground before going into Handscomb's hands. Social media was divided over the decision given by third umpire Nigel Llong. Unfortunately, Kohli had to walk back to the pavilion after a sensational knock.

Mohammed Shami, who came in to bat after Kohli, was dismissed off the first ball of the very next over to send India into lunch at 251-7, thus giving Australia the upper hand in the Test.

Currently, India are still trailing by 70 runs and have only two wickets in hand.

