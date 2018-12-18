×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gavaskar slams Indian team management for the mess; wants KL Rahul to go home

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
6.50K   //    18 Dec 2018, 11:18 IST

KL Rahul has had a disastrous series so far
KL Rahul has had a disastrous series so far

Sunil Gavaskar has been quite critical of the Indian Test team ever since the Test series against Australia began in Adelaide. He was first baffled by Virat Kohli's captaincy decisions in the second Test and also questioned his batting in the first.

After suffering a big loss in the second Test, Gavaskar had quite a lot to say about a few decisions made by the team and the team management. He was extremely critical about the way Prithvi Shaw's fitness was handled and felt that India should have gotten a replacement for him much sooner if they knew he was going to miss the entire series.

"The one assessing Prithvi Shaw must be taken to task. He lied or else India could have flown in his replacement earlier and got him acclimatized," was heard saying on air.

He also felt that KL Rahul should have been dropped from the squad for the next two Tests and should go back and play the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka to gain back his form. "Send Rahul back and ask him to play Ranji," he was heard saying.

Gavaskar did not like the fact that India have named as many as 19 players for the upcoming two Tests. "Having 19 players for two Tests is a joke," he said.

Agarwal and Hardik Pandya were the new faces in the squad while Prithvi Shaw was sent back home to recover from his injury. There have also been reports emerging that Rohit Sharma will head home mid-way through the Test series to attend to his wife who is due to give birth to their first child.

The Indian cricket team will have an eight-day rest period before the all-important Boxing Day Test commences at the MCG in Melbourne on December 26.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar KL Rahul
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at KL Rahul after another failure
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why KL Rahul should be dropped from the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Last Chance for KL Rahul?
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018: It is sink or swim for KL Rahul
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why India should not pick KL...
RELATED STORY
When KL Rahul failed to spot MS Dhoni during a match 
RELATED STORY
5 Indian captains of the 21st century and their...
RELATED STORY
5 ways India can defeat Australia in the upcoming Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us