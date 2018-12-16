Australia vs India 2018-19: What Virat Kohli's celebration means

Virat Kohli is single-handedly taking India closer to Australia's total

Indian skipper Virat Kohli showed why he is easily the best batsman going around as he scored a stunning century in the ongoing second Test match of the four-match Test series at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Off the third ball of the 83rd over, Kohli drove a full delivery from Mitchell Starc down the ground for a boundary to reach his 25th Test century. After reaching the milestone, Kohli celebrated in his own way as he calmly removed his helmet, put it on the ground, pointed to his bat then mimicked talking with his glove. It is understood that Kohli meant that "he had let his bat do the talking" with that celebration.

Video of Kohli's 25th Test ton and the celebration that followed

Some reactions for Kohli's celebrations:

If anyone has seen a better player across all the different formats then I haven’t seen him .. @imVkohli is incredible ... Loved his ‘let the Bat do the talking ‘ celebration !! #AUSvIND #Perth — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 16, 2018

Love this celebration .. he is on a different planet ! https://t.co/8avIhTgvXH — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 16, 2018

King Kohli now has centuries in Adelaide , Melbourne , Sydney and Perth.

LET THE BAT DO THE TALKING - @imVkohli 🙏#INDvAUS — * Maharshi * (@ImSandy_777) December 16, 2018

Loved the virat’s celebration.. Bat do the talking ... 👑 kohli 💯 #AUS — Harshit (@iamharshitt) December 16, 2018

Before the series

“I think Virat is not going to get Hundred”- Pat cummins

“Khawaja will outscore Kohli”- Ponting

“Kohli can be put under pressure”- Travis head. #AusvInd



LET THE BAT DO THE TALKING KING KOH🗣 pic.twitter.com/TjuSZzI0bR — Naveen (@ImNsamy) December 16, 2018

Walking into bat at 8/2 on day 2 of the Test, Kohli started off on a positive note as he drove Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc with confidence to get his innings started. What followed was an exhibition of Test batting as he showed a lot of grit and determination throughout his innings.

First, he put on a 74-run stand for the third wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara and calmed things down in the middle. Both the batsmen were complementing each other well and it came to an end in the worst possible way as Pujara nicked a delivery down the leg side straight to wicketkeeper Tim Paine for a well-made 23 off 103 balls.

Rahane joined Virat Kohli in the middle and after a few nervous moments early on in Rahane's innings, the pair dominated the proceedings in the third session and took India to 172/3 at the end of day's play. When things were going well for India, Rahane was out off the third ball of the morning but Kohli stood firm, continued his good work, put on a 50-run stand with Hanuma Vihari and reached his sixth Test ton on Australian soil, which is the most by any touring batsman.

Unfortunately, he was dismissed by Pat Cummins for 123 off 257 balls with 13 fours and a solitary six.

