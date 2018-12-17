×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018/19: Why Ravichandran Ashwin should open the innings for India

Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Feature
319   //    17 Dec 2018, 20:36 IST

Ashwin is a capable batsman and should be tried in the opening spot
Ashwin is a capable batsman and should be tried in the opening spot

After India bowled out Australia on a score of 326 on day 2 of the ongoing Perth Test, all eyes were on the Indian openers. Although the conditions were not in favour of them, they were expected to hang out a bit in the middle and see off the new ball. But both the openers got out within 6 overs and left India reeling at a score of 8 for 2.

Murali Vijay got out bowled by Mitchell Starc at a duck after facing 12 deliveries. He had no clue about the inswinger that rocked his stumps. KL Rahul faced 17 deliveries and managed just 2 runs before being bowled by Hazlewood. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were out there facing the new ball, which was the job of the openers.

In the second innings, things got even worse as KL Rahul lasted only 4 deliveries before getting cleaned up by Mitchell Starc at 0. Murali Vijay hanged around this time for 67 deliveries and eventually got out to Nathan Lyon at a score of 20. In the chase of 287 runs, it was the opener's job to provide India with a solid start but they disappointed again.

This has been pretty much the story of the openers in this overseas season of India. They have failed to give India a strong start and set the platform for the likes of Pujara, Kohli and Rahane.

India's highest opening stand in the overseas this year has been of 63 runs which came in the last Test match that India won at Adelaide. In Trent Bridge, England, Indian openers had stitched together a partnership of 60 runs in both the innings and eventually went on to win the match.

In this period, India has tried as many as 5 opening combinations and none turned out to be consistently successful. So now it might just be the time to try something out of the box and hence asking Ravichandran Ashwin to open the innings will be a gamble worth playing.

The Vijay-Rahul combo has clearly failed so there is no point trying them out again. Since Prithvi Shaw is ruled out of the series now, Mayank Agarwal looks all set to receive his maiden Test cap in the next match. Mayank was there in the squad for the West Indies series but surprisingly he wasn't tried out in the series which was played at home.

As Mayank Agarwal will be new to the scene, so someone experienced enough like Ashwin should be given the job to open the innings with him. Ashwin, as we all know, has the abilities of a batsman. He has scored some pretty looking 20s and 30s in the last one-year, batting primarily at No. 7 or 8. He has a good backfoot technique which would come handy in the Australian conditions.

India has tried so many opening combinations this year and none proved to be successful in the overseas conditions. All the combinations tried were of genuine top order batsmen. So trying something new and different option in that position will make no big difference. The opening slot in the team is in such a situation that nothing worse can happen.

Advertisement

Making Ashwin open the innings will be a gamble. Even if he gets out early, it will not harm the team much as he is not a genuine top order batsman who is expected to score big. On the other hand, if he makes a quick fire 30 or 40 and sees off the new ball, it will make life easy for the middle order.

Another advantage of Ashwin batting at the top is that the team will have the luxury of playing an extra bowler or an extra batsman. India can afford to go with four seamers along with five genuine batsmen and a wicketkeeper-batsman if Ashwin opens the innings. In that case, India will enjoy the services of five genuine bowlers which would be very handy in tiring Australian conditions.







Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin
Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Sportskeeda is just a dream place for a sports fan like me. I want to learn and write. Passionate about cricket and football. Watch a little bit of WWE also. Let's get connected via sports.
Australia vs India 2018-19: Kohli should bowl Ashwin from...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018/19: Ravichandran Ashwin shuts...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 areas where India should...
RELATED STORY
Why India should prefer Kuldeep over Ashwin and Jadeja...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 changes India could make...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Is the Adelaide Test win a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Test series: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 112/5 (41.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 175 runs to win
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us