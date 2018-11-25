Who Said What: World reacts to India's series-leveling win

The Sydney Cricket Ground has never failed to provide quality entertainment. This time again, it was nothing less, as India looked on with a hope to tie the Aus-Ind T20I series - after they lost the first match at Brisbane and then had to look on as rain played enough villainy to abandon the second one at Melbourne.

Thankfully for the visitors and all their supporters, the series ended on a high note, with India effecting a dominant win over Australia, by 6 wickets. They had a target of 165 runs in 20 overs, and they crossed the finish line with two balls remaining, captain Kohli, himself scoring the winning runs.

Batting first, Australia enjoyed a wicketless batting powerplay, managing one short of 50 runs right there. Their fate changed once the spinners were brought into play - Kuldeep ensnaring Finch first, followed by Krunal Pandya striking in regular intervals. The duo picked five of the six wickets that fell, Pandya accounting for four of those all by himself. Eventually, the hosts ended at 164/6.

In reply, Rohit and Dhawan had a cracker of a powerplay between themselves as well, but both of them then fell almost together. Kohli and Rahul who replaced them, went on to stitch another stand where the former was more attacking. Rahul and Pant who followed then fell at the turn of India's 100-run mark, but Dinesh Karthik and the captain saw the side home.

Brief scores: Australia 164/6 in 20 overs (Short 33, Finch 28, Carey 27, Stoinis 25*, Krunal 4/36, Kuldeep 1/19) lost to India 168/4 in 19.4 overs (Kohli 61*, Dhawan 41, Rohit 23, Karthik 22*, Zampa 1/22, Maxwell 1/25) by 6 wickets.

Krunal Pandya, Man of the match

Feels great to contribute to a win. Was preparing myself after that first game where I went for runs. All the wickets were my favourites because I wasn't getting any wickets and they were hammering me in the first game. The best part of our team is that they back each and every player.

Shikhar Dhawan, Man of the series

Guess they love me a lot and I'll make them cheer more. Tremendous to see Indian support. I'm sure they'll support us for the Tests too. It was fun. As a batsman, when you score it always feels good. It's good that we were able to draw this series.

Aaron Finch, Australia captain:

They batted extremely well in the powerplay. Always tough to bring it back from 1/67. If we had few more runs, would've had a chance. The way that we fought was brilliant. Rohit and Dhawan are totally different styles of batsmen which is tough for bowlers. That's why they've been a great opening combination. We had a plan, just didn't execute in the middle overs with the bat. Still fair bit of work to do but we're going in the right direction which is nice. Feeling good for the Tests. Obviously a totally different format. Will get down to Brisbane and prepare for 5-6 days.

Virat Kohli, India captain

Things become pretty easy when those two (Shikhar and Rohit) guys do the job for us. We thought the wicket slowed down with the old ball. That's how T20 cricket goes. You lose momentum, you gain it. DK did really well at the end. Maxi and Zampa both bowled well, especially Maxi who has a gut feel of the batsmen. Overall, skill-wise, we were better on the day than Australia. When our openers get into the zone they're difficult to stop. I come in at three and attempt to take us home. With the ball, we were more professional today. I thought it was a 180 wicket. Weather is uncontrollable. These are things you have to accept as a sportsman. A level series is a fair reflection of how the teams have played. Tonight also the fans were really loud and motivated us to the win.

Now, for the highlight moments from the Twitterverse:

Michael Vaughan

You get the feeling @imVkohli is going to be the difference between the 2 teams over the new few weeks ..... #AusvInd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2018

Irfan Pathan

Well done team India on levelling the t20 series. King @imVkohli at it yet again and sheraa @SDhawan25 really good inning #AUSvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 25, 2018

Aakash Chopra

India has NEVER lost the last T20i of a three match bilateral series... #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 25, 2018

Harbhajan Singh

Well done @imVkohli and team india for winning the 3rd T20 against australia to level the series well done @krunalpandya24 with the ball.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 25, 2018

Ayaz Memom

Aussie hopes of winning stymied by @imVkohli’s brilliance. Taste of things to come in the Tests? But that’s in the future. For now, well played under pressure to square the T20 series — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 25, 2018

Rajneesh Gupta

Since losing in ICC World T20, 2016 India have not suffered a defeat in a series / tournament consisting of 2 or more result-oriented games. Out of 11 such series India have won 9 and drawn 2.#AUSvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 25, 2018

Boria Majumdar

India was the better of the two teams and the series should have been 2-1. However this wasn’t even the trailer. Real action will start on 6 Dec. @BCCI @imVkohli will want to cross the line and change things once and for all. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 25, 2018

Bharath Seervi

Virat Kohli has remained Not Out 14 times when chasing in T20Is and India won the match every time. #IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 25, 2018

Jatin Sapru

Easy as a Sunday evening.. The king at it again ... @imVkohli 👏🏻👏🏻 #AusvInd — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) November 25, 2018

Mohandas Menon

Virat Kohli 2144* runs in T20Is, goes past Brendon McCullum (2140). He now occupies 4th position in T20I cricket!#IndvAus#AUSvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 25, 2018