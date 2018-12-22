×
Australia vs India 3rd Test: 4 Best possible opening pairs for India

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
433   //    22 Dec 2018, 18:05 IST

Both have failed to deliver when needed the most
Both have failed to deliver when needed the most

The main cause of worry for the Indian team are their openers. Both KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have failed miserably in the opening two Test matches. In the first game, it didn't matter much as Indians won the game and the form of the openers was not highlighted much.

But in the 2nd Test, the performance of the top order made a difference for the respective teams as Australia cruised to a convincing win over the visitors. While Murali Vijay looked much better in the 2nd innings of the Perth Test, KL Rahul hs looked out of sorts for the most part of the series.

Prithvi Shaw could have been the ideal option to replace one of the struggling openers but he too is ruled out the series with an ankle injury and the team management was forced to call up Mayank Agarwal for the remainder of the series. So with all being said, we will look at best possible combinations to replace the duo of Murali Vijay and KL Rahul at the top.

#4 Murali Vijay and Mayank Agarwal

He deserves a chance
He deserves a chance

While this may come in as a surprise but Murali Vijay with his experience can warrant one more Test match and partner the newcomer Mayank Agrawal in the 3rd Test match.

While it's almost certain that Mayank Agarwal will be making his debut with his addition to the squad ahead of the 3rd Test match. He has waited for his opportunity for a long time and this will be a perfect instance to prove why he is rated so highly in the Indian domestic circuit.

Vijay's presence will help the youngster in calming his nerves in facing a potent bowling attack such as Australia's. This might be a fresh change to the top of the order.

1 / 4 NEXT
Vijay Raman
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast who loves writing sports articles for leisure
