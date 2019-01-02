×
'It's nothing new': Virat Kohli opens up about his back injury

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
372   //    02 Jan 2019, 18:19 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli played down fears of a back injury, which seemed to be troubling him during the ongoing Test series against Australia.

"I've had this issue since 2011, it's nothing new," he said while speaking to the media in Sydney ahead of the fourth Test.

"I've been able to manage it because of the physical effort I've put in over the past few years. And when you have a back that has these issues you can only maintain it that way."

While batting in the 3rd Test at Melbourne, Kohli was in pain just before he got dismissed for 82. He also received treatment from the physio at the time.

He also faced a similar back problem during India's tour to England as well, earlier this year. However, Kohli said that he was not too concerned about the back problems, adding that it's impossible for a player to keep going without niggles.

"If the workload gets high it can get into a spasm, I mean you don't necessarily get serious issues, you get fine in two or three days I'm not too concerned with it, you just have to manage it physically and stay ahead of the injury and I have been able to do it for now," he said.

"I'm sure I'll find other ways and more options to keep countering that. I mean, it's impossible to keep going without niggles and I think it's fine to have a few niggles here and there. You just need to be able to manage it," Kohli concluded.

India will take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series in Sydney from January 3. They are currently leading 2-1 after winning the first and third Tests and will be looking to create history by winning the final Test as well.

The team management named a 13-man squad for the final Test earlier today. Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma miss out from the squad while Ravichandran Ashwin makes a return.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
